NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 2 and Pointscore
Another good turnout for round 2 of the 2017 NSWPWC AquaX series on March 5. Spark class sponsored by Sea-Doo Australia again attracted good entries and most of the interstate riders came back for another crack. With $150, $100 and $50 up for grabs for the top 3 at every round Sea-Doo Australia have backed up with support to grow the class and give something back to the riders. Definitely a class on the way up.
Here’s the running total for the 2 rounds so far:
2017 NSWPWC AQUAX CHAMPIONSHIP
RUNNING POINTS
Showroom Stock Circuit
|1st
|Mark Dallow
|460
|2nd
|Paul Bazely
|351
|3rd
|Jason Ivins
|332
|4th
|Luke James
|177
|5th
|Richard Holmes
|160
|6th
|Aaron Moyle
|149
|7th
|Ash Deadman
|123
|8th
|Axel La Toison
|111
|9th
|Aaron Haynes
|33
Stock Spec Circuit
|1st
|Mitch Wayt
|322
|2nd
|Mitch Casey
|300
|3rd
|Mark Quitadamo
|256
|4th
|Bailey Cunningham
|232
|5th
|Corey Styles
|214
|6th
|Matthew Skelly
|204
|7th
|Shane Stuart
|161
|8th
|Gary Zaradic
|144
Open Circuit
|1st
|Paul Leven
|339
|2nd
|Brett Douglas
|320
|3rd
|Matt Brunt
|263
|4th
|Jamie Eade
|199
|5th
|Brendan Boyd
|188
|6th
|James Masterton
|149
Lites Circuit
|1st
|Tom Aiken
|341
|2nd
|Jett Cavanagh
|322
|3rd
|Austin O’Halloran
|274
|4th
|Mark Glew
|239
|5th
|Blair Pomery
|228
|6th
|Dean Krouskos
|186
|7th
|Kurt Eames
|118
|8th
|Michael McMillan
|114
|9th
|Michael Stevens
|101
|10th
|Craig Faccioni
|93
|11th
|Michael Kirkness
|51
|1st
|Kylie Elmers
|334
|2nd
|Justin Windsor
|322
|3rd
|Brian Colreavy
|293
|4th
|Liam O’Halloran
|248
|5th
|Justin Cooke
|219
|6th
|Daniel Piana
|134
|7th
|Scott Hunt
|117
|8th
|David Scullard
|99
|9th
|Jake Bridge
|73
Junior Ski Circuit
|1st
|Jett Cavanagh
|348
|2nd
|Austin O’Halloran
|325
|3rd
|Blair Pomery
|293
|4th
|Dean Krouskos
|258
Women’s Limited
|1st
|Kristy Mirams
|173
|2nd
|Anya Colley
|166
|3rd
|Danielle Taylor
|144
|4th
|Irene Vasilis
|129
|5th
|Eman Soliman
|117
Spark Circuit
|1st
|Bailey Cunningham
|322
|2nd
|Cliff Elmers
|291
|3rd
|Dean Jeffries
|272
|4th
|Shaun Bailey
|216
|5th
|Mitch Boulden
|214
|6th
|Irene Vasilas
|192
|7th
|Mitch Blizzard
|168
|8th
|Darryl Apps
|154
|9th
|Anya Colley
|129
|10th
|Jarrod Baird
|124
|11th
|Daniel Bussa
|114
|12th
|Stuart Ridgewell
|63
Thanks due again to club President Nathan Wethered, Dean Jeffries, Taylor Aiken, Peter Hunter, Simon Murray, Justin Belczowski, Tom Aitken and all that helped and assisted on the day.
Showroom Stock Runabout Enduro
|1st
|Mark Dallow
|1580
|2nd
|Paul Bazely
|1528
|3rd
|Krisy Mirams
|1424
|4th
|Nik Pazanin
|1408
|5th
|Danielle Taylor
|1384
|6th
|Ryan Coyle
|748
|7th
|Jason Ivins
|740
|8th
|Ash Deadman
|712
|9th
|Aaron Moyle
|380
|10th
|Aaron Haynes
|348
Stock Spec Runabout Enduro
|1st
|Mitch Casey
|1548
|2nd
|Mitch Wayt
|1528
|3rd
|Chinni Rao
|1476
|4th
|Adam Wildin
|1452
|5th
|Mark Quitadamo
|1432
|6th
|Justin Windsor
|352
Open Runabout Enduro
|1st
|Kylie Elmers
|1568
|2nd
|Paul Leven
|1472
|3rd
|Matt Brunt
|1460
|4th
|Brett Douglas
|1422
|5th
|Jamie Eade
|1408
|6th
|Josh Micallef
|1400
|7th
|Eman Soliman
|1364
|8th
|Les Cooke
|1064
|9th
|Matt Tyler
|692
|10th
|Konstantine Giolous
|628