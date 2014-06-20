NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 2 and Pointscore

Another good turnout for round 2 of the 2017 NSWPWC AquaX series on March 5. Spark class sponsored by Sea-Doo Australia again attracted good entries and most of the interstate riders came back for another crack. With $150, $100 and $50 up for grabs for the top 3 at every round Sea-Doo Australia have backed up with support to grow the class and give something back to the riders. Definitely a class on the way up.

Here’s the running total for the 2 rounds so far:

2017 NSWPWC AQUAX CHAMPIONSHIP

RUNNING POINTS

Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Mark Dallow 460 2nd Paul Bazely 351 3rd Jason Ivins 332 4th Luke James 177 5th Richard Holmes 160 6th Aaron Moyle 149 7th Ash Deadman 123 8th Axel La Toison 111 9th Aaron Haynes 33



Stock Spec Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 322 2nd Mitch Casey 300 3rd Mark Quitadamo 256 4th Bailey Cunningham 232 5th Corey Styles 214 6th Matthew Skelly 204 7th Shane Stuart 161 8th Gary Zaradic 144



Open Circuit

1st Paul Leven 339 2nd Brett Douglas 320 3rd Matt Brunt 263 4th Jamie Eade 199 5th Brendan Boyd 188 6th James Masterton 149



Lites Circuit

1st Tom Aiken 341 2nd Jett Cavanagh 322 3rd Austin O’Halloran 274 4th Mark Glew 239 5th Blair Pomery 228 6th Dean Krouskos 186 7th Kurt Eames 118 8th Michael McMillan 114 9th Michael Stevens 101 10th Craig Faccioni 93 11th Michael Kirkness 51



Open Circuit

1st Kylie Elmers 334 2nd Justin Windsor 322 3rd Brian Colreavy 293 4th Liam O’Halloran 248 5th Justin Cooke 219 6th Daniel Piana 134 7th Scott Hunt 117 8th David Scullard 99 9th Jake Bridge 73



Junior Ski Circuit

1st Jett Cavanagh 348 2nd Austin O’Halloran 325 3rd Blair Pomery 293 4th Dean Krouskos 258



Women’s Limited

1st Kristy Mirams 173 2nd Anya Colley 166 3rd Danielle Taylor 144 4th Irene Vasilis 129 5th Eman Soliman 117



Spark Circuit

1st Bailey Cunningham 322 2nd Cliff Elmers 291 3rd Dean Jeffries 272 4th Shaun Bailey 216 5th Mitch Boulden 214 6th Irene Vasilas 192 7th Mitch Blizzard 168 8th Darryl Apps 154 9th Anya Colley 129 10th Jarrod Baird 124 11th Daniel Bussa 114 12th Stuart Ridgewell 63 19 Mike Krouskos 24

Thanks due again to club President Nathan Wethered, Dean Jeffries, Taylor Aiken, Peter Hunter, Simon Murray, Justin Belczowski, Tom Aitken and all that helped and assisted on the day.

Showroom Stock Runabout Enduro

1st Mark Dallow 1580 2nd Paul Bazely 1528 3rd Krisy Mirams 1424 4th Nik Pazanin 1408 5th Danielle Taylor 1384 6th Ryan Coyle 748 7th Jason Ivins 740 8th Ash Deadman 712 9th Aaron Moyle 380 10th Aaron Haynes 348

Stock Spec Runabout Enduro

1st Mitch Casey 1548 2nd Mitch Wayt 1528 3rd Chinni Rao 1476 4th Adam Wildin 1452 5th Mark Quitadamo 1432 6th Justin Windsor 352

