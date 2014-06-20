NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 3 Results

Despite the unrelenting rain and storms that hammered the East Coast for the last 2 weeks the NSWPWC AquaX Rd 3 went ahead on 19 March without a drama, in fact little to no rain fell the entire time of the race schedule and only started briefly once racing was completed and pack up was underway. Numbers though were depleted by many of the Queensland entries who were unable to make the journey down due to road and highway flooding. Still a great turnout given the conditions and certain to shake up the overall points with 1 round remaining. We will post the overall points standings when we receive them from the NSWPWC. Keep a lookout for Round 3 photo gallery in the next few days!
ROUND 3 Results
Showroom Stock Runabout
Showroom
|1st
|
|Mark Dallow
|173
|2nd
|
|Paul Bazeley
|166
|3rd
|
|Luke James
|134
|4th
|
|Ash Deadman
|96
|5th
|
|Richard Holmes
|39
Stock Spec Runabout
Stock Spec
|1st
|
|Mitch Wayt
|180
|2nd
|
|Mitch Casey
|154
|3rd
|
|Matthew Skelly
|139
|4th
|
|Mark Quitadamo
|139
Open Runabout
Open
|1st
|
|Paul Leven
|173
|2nd
|
|Les Cooke
|113
Spark (Sponsored by Sea-Doo Australia)
Spark
|1st
|
|Anya Colley
|153
|2nd
|
|Darryl Apps
|152
|3rd
|
|Dean Jeffries
|134
|4th
|
|Shaun Bailey
|130
|5th
|
|Cliff Elmers
|127
|6th
|
|Irene Vasilas
|110
|7th
|
|Mitch Boulden
|109
|8th
|
|Jarrod Baird
|102
|9th
|
|Stuart Ridgewell
|90
Lites Ski
Lites Ski
|1st
|
|Tom Aiken
|173
|2nd
|
|Jett Cavanagh
|166
|3rd
|
|Austin O’Halloran
|139
|4th
|
| Blair Pomery
|134
|5th
|
|Mark Glew
|117
|6th
|
|Dean Krouskos
|105
|7th
|
|Michael Stevens
|0
Open Ski
|1st
|
|Kylie Elmers
|173
|2nd
|
|Brian Colreavy
|166
|3rd
|
|Justin Cooke
|144
|4th
|
|Daniel Piana
|82
|5th
|
|Liam O’Halloran
|43
Womens Runabout
Womens
|1st
|
|Kristy Mirams
|163
|2nd
|
|Anya Colley
|161
|3rd
|
|Danielle Taylor
|149
|4th
|
|Irene Vasilas
|139
Junior Ski
Junior Ski
|1st
|
|Jett Cavanagh
|180
|2nd
|
|Austin O’Halloran
|159
|3rd
|
|Blair Pomery
|144
|4th
|
|Dean Krouskos
|129
Showroom Enduro
Showroom Enduro
|1st
|
|Paul Bazely
|800
|2nd
|
|Mark Dallow
|760
|3rd
|
|Ryan Coyle
|728
|4th
|
|Ash Deadman
|728
|5th
|
|Kirsty Mirams
|704
|6th
|
|Nik Pazanin
|696
|6th
|
|Danielle Taylor
|688
Stock Enduro
Stock Enduro
|1st
|
|Mitch Wayt
|768
|2nd
|
|Mitch Casey
|760
|3rd
|
|Adam Wildin
|748
|4th
|
|Chinni Rao
|740
Open Enduro
Open Enduro
|1st
|
|Kylie Elmers
|800
|2nd
|
|Paul Leven
|760
|3rd
|
|Josh Micallef
|720
|4th
|
|Matt Tyler
|720
|5th
|
|Travis
|368
Thanks to Nathan Wethered, Michael Richards, Michael Stevens, Taylor Aiken, Jenny Aitken, Dean Jeffries, Mark Quitadamo, Nik Pazanin, Tom Aiken, Chinni Rao, Liam O’Halloran, Angie & Matthew Skelly and Paul Leven and all the other helpers.