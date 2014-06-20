NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 3 Results

Despite the unrelenting rain and storms that hammered the East Coast for the last 2 weeks the NSWPWC AquaX Rd 3 went ahead on 19 March without a drama, in fact little to no rain fell the entire time of the race schedule and only started briefly once racing was completed and pack up was underway. Numbers though were depleted by many of the Queensland entries who were unable to make the journey down due to road and highway flooding. Still a great turnout given the conditions and certain to shake up the overall points with 1 round remaining. We will post the overall points standings when we receive them from the NSWPWC. Keep a lookout for Round 3 photo gallery in the next few days!

ROUND 3 Results

Showroom

1st Mark Dallow 173 2nd Paul Bazeley 166 3rd Luke James 134 4th Ash Deadman 96 5th Richard Holmes 39

Stock Spec

1st Mitch Wayt 180 2nd Mitch Casey 154 3rd Matthew Skelly 139 4th Mark Quitadamo 139

Open

1st Paul Leven 173 2nd Les Cooke 113

Spark

1st Anya Colley 153 2nd Darryl Apps 152 3rd Dean Jeffries 134 4th Shaun Bailey 130 5th Cliff Elmers 127 6th Irene Vasilas 110 7th Mitch Boulden 109 8th Jarrod Baird 102 9th Stuart Ridgewell 90

Lites Ski

1st Tom Aiken 173 2nd Jett Cavanagh 166 3rd Austin O’Halloran 139 4th Blair Pomery 134 5th Mark Glew 117 6th Dean Krouskos 105 7th Michael Stevens 0

Open Ski

1st Kylie Elmers 173 2nd Brian Colreavy 166 3rd Justin Cooke 144 4th Daniel Piana 82 5th Liam O’Halloran 43

Womens

1st Kristy Mirams 163 2nd Anya Colley 161 3rd Danielle Taylor 149 4th Irene Vasilas 139

Junior Ski

1st Jett Cavanagh 180 2nd Austin O’Halloran 159 3rd Blair Pomery 144 4th Dean Krouskos 129

Showroom Enduro

1st Paul Bazely 800 2nd Mark Dallow 760 3rd Ryan Coyle 728 4th Ash Deadman 728 5th Kirsty Mirams 704 6th Nik Pazanin 696 6th Danielle Taylor 688

Stock Enduro

1st Mitch Wayt 768 2nd Mitch Casey 760 3rd Adam Wildin 748 4th Chinni Rao 740

Open Enduro

1st Kylie Elmers 800 2nd Paul Leven 760 3rd Josh Micallef 720 4th Matt Tyler 720 5th Travis 368

Thanks to Nathan Wethered, Michael Richards, Michael Stevens, Taylor Aiken, Jenny Aitken, Dean Jeffries, Mark Quitadamo, Nik Pazanin, Tom Aiken, Chinni Rao, Liam O’Halloran, Angie & Matthew Skelly and Paul Leven and all the other helpers.