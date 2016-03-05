NSWPWC AQUA-X RD 3 REPORT AND RESULTS

NSWPWC is on a roll with the weather gods with another stunning day in Sydney for round 3 of the 4 round AquaX Club Championship series held on the last Sunday in February at the regular St George Sailing Club venue in Sydney’s south.

Good numbers again and a big contingent from Queensland again making the trek down south showing real commitment to jetski racing in Australia. This time everyone was in for a treat with a Vintage Class on the books for the first time since, well when vintage was not vintage and everyone rode standups. The Queensland boys really stepped it up with some awesome vintage 550 standups prepped and stickered up in the best colours of the day and adding real depth to the field. Nine on the line was more than anyone could have hoped and it was a real step back in time. Great to see many old faces from back in the day and some younger faces including Tim Ryan, Zac Humphreys, Adz Gibbo, Simon Graham, Matt Wollaston, John W Youings, Liam O’Halloran, Cameron Troy, Michael McMillan and Alex Youings. Even Aussie #2 Michael Stevens who is currently ski less had his first ever ride on a vintage ski courtesy of Michael McMillan’s battleship 550 until it expired.

Taylor Aitken has become the voice of the NSWPWC since Justin Belczowski moved north and is doing a fine job on the Mic at Riders Meeting and Presentation as well as scoring and lots more. Seeing as she’s studying in Bathurst for most of the year its a pretty amazing effort for her to come and support the club and give up her weekend. She was straight on the road back to Bathurst as soon as presentation was over. Stellar effort from the young lass!

Missing again for round 3 were the familiar faces of endurance specialists and PTS Racing team members Cameron Martin and Christian D’Agostin who announced mid week that both their FX SVHO and FZR SVHO Yamaha’s had left for China to compete in a 5 race series as the Jettribe Australia Team.

Enduro kicked off the day with some good numbers in all 3 classes and big drama straight off the bat with the Open R/A of Guy Greenland, who was testing a new hull for his Yamaha FZS unfortunately tested to breaking point with the hull opening up in the brutal Botany Bay conditions and sinking to the bottom, fortunately on the beach side of the bay and close to one of the course buoys. Racing continued on as plans were made for to retrieve the ski with Maritime and Peter Hunter helping out but alas at days end the red buoy that in effect was marking the spot where the ski went down was inadvertently moved to set the course again for the second enduro leg and compounded the location of the sunken watercraft. It was not until the next day that the ski was found and retrieved.

But racing went on and the Enduro continued with Nick Pilgrim (RXP-X) taking the honours in Enduro Showroom Stock Runabout from Nikolas Pazanin (Kawasaki STX-15F) and Stuart Fell taking third on a Honda R012X, Eman Soliman battled hard with consistent finishes netting her 4th on her Yamaha FZS.

Enduro Stock Runabout had 8 in the class and Mitch Wayt (Yamaha FZS) dominated ahead of Chinni Rao (Kawasaki 300X) and Adam Wildin (Kawasaki 310X) in third.

Enduro Open Runabout was all Paul Leven with 2 race wins edging out Mitch Wayt (FZS) with Chinni Rao on his Kawasaki 300x in third. Dan’s Performance owner Danny Moujally was unlucky to throw a clutch in the last Enduro leg which definitely took him off the podium and a likely 2nd overall.

Junior Ski had 5 on the line with an awesome debut for young Austin O’Halloran showing his talent and speed on his SXR beating out the visiting American AJ Luinstra (SXR) and Jett Cavanagh (SJ) taking third.

A good field of 9 in Lites Ski was exciting with many of the juniors bolstering the lineup taking on seasoned ski and runabout racer Guy Greenland and the wily veteran Michael McMillan going quicker than ever now he has a modern Superjet. Fast charger Tommy Aitken was absent for this round competing in a Freestyle event in Kempsey. Guy Greenland as you would expect dominated on his immaculate 2016 Superjet with Michael McMillan (SJ) taking a well deserved second and Austin O’Halloran (SXR) third.

Just the 3 entries in the Sydney Sea-Doo Spark class which again Darryl Apps won in convincing fashion with 3 wins for 3 starts putting the target on his back for the 4th and final round. Danial Bussa was second and Jarrod Baird third.

Showroom Stock Runabout was a battle between Corey Styles and Nick Pilgrim with Corey winning out on his new RXP300. Mick Butler took out a well deserved 3rd on his Yamaha FZS.

Mitch Wayt is a threat whenever he rides and again was the man to beat in the Stock Runabout class on his Yamaha FZR. Canberra’s Gary Zardaic (300X) battled Mark Quitadamo (RXP-X260) to take second with Mark third. Good to see newcomer to circuit Axel La Toison having a go on his new RXP-X260 after testing his fitness earlier in the Enduro.

After Guy Greenland’s misfortune in the opening Enduro leg the Open Runabout class was robbed of a top battle between 3 damn good racers with Paul Leven and Brendan Boyd both campaigning very competitive skis courtesy of Dan’s Jet Power and TWT Racing/EFI Performance and Aussie Stock Runabout champ Mitch Wayt always ready to pounce but a little down on power on his stock FZR. Justin Belczowski competed in just 2 motos so was effectively out of the mix. But the man to beat was Paul Leven who continues to get faster and stronger at every round with 3 out of 3 wins for the #99 Dan’s Jet Power RXP-X.

Again the day would not be possible without the stellar effort of the many people who run and help run the NSWPWC race days including Dean Jeffries, Paul Leven, Nathan Wethered, Michael Richards, Stuart Fell, AJ Luinstra, Justin Belczowski, Michael Stevens, Simon Murray and of course Taylor Aitken for handling riders meeting, scoring and presentation.

Final AquaX is round 4 on the 10 Apr 2016 back again at the St George Sailing Club.

Results: NSWPWC AquaX Rd 3 – 28 Feb 2016

Junior Ski

1st 57 Austin O Halloran Kawasaki SXR 2nd 23 AJ Luinstra Superjet 3rd 11 Jett Cavanagh Superjet 4th 219 Jordan Farrow Superjet 5th 99 Jason Moujally Superjet

Lites Ski

1st 20 Guy Greenland Superjet 2nd 20 Michael McMillan Superjet 3rd 57 Austin O Halloran Superjet 4th 11 Jett Cavanagh Superjet 5th 218 AJ Luinstra Kawasaki SXR800 6th 88 Scott Hunt Superjet 7th 219 Jordan Farrow Superjet 8th 99 Jason Moujally Superjet 9th 163 Kurt Eames Superjet

Spark

1st 26 Daryl Apps Spark 2nd 42 Daniel Bussa Spark 3rd 17 Jarrod Baird Spark

Showroom Stock Runabout

1st 29 Corey Styles Sea-Doo RXP-X 300 2nd 235 Nick Pilgrim Sea-Doo RXP-X 3rd 999 Mick Butler Yamaha FZS 4th 55 Stuart Fell Honda R-12X 5th 82 Mark Baldacchino Sea-Doo RXP-X 6th 222 Richard Holmes N/A Sea-Doo 7th 22 Simon Murray

Stock Runabout

1st 16 Mitch Wayt Yamaha FZR 2nd 711 Gary Zardaic Kawasaki 300 3rd 23 Mark Quitadamo Sea-Doo RXP-X 4th 305 Adam Wildin Kawasaki 300 5th 14 Sam Barratt Sea-Doo RXP-X 6th 24 Axel La Toison Sea-Doo RXP-X

Open Runabout

1st 99 Paul Leven Sea-Doo RXP-X 2nd 23 Brendan Boyd Sea-Doo RXP-X 3rd 16 Mitch Wayt Yamaha FZS 4th 177 Justin Belczowksi Sea-Doo RXP-X

Enduro Showroom Stock Runabout

1st 235 Nick Pilgrim Sea-Doo RXP-X 2nd 40 Nikolas Pazanin – 3rd 55 Stuart Fell Honda R-12X 4th 69 Eman Soliman Yamaha FZS 5th 82 Mark Baldacchino Sea-Doo RXP-X 6th 32 Jordan Heaton –

Enduro Stock Runabout

1st 16 Mitch Wayt Yamaha FZR 2nd 711 Chinni Rao Kawasaki 300 3rd 305 Adam Wildin Kawasaki 300 4th 23 Mark Quitadamo Sea-Doo RXP-X 5th 14 Sam Barratt Sea-Doo RXP-X 6th 69 Eman Soliman Yamaha FZS 7th 24 Axel La Toison Sea-Doo RXP-X 8th 32 Jordan Heaton –

Enduro Open Runabout