Newcastle Jet Ski Centre SDC Trax Demo/Ride Day – 17/18 September

Newcastle Jet Ski Centre has announced a demo/ride day this coming weekend (17/18 Sep) for everyone to get a taste of the incredible new Australian 110hp Sea-Doo Spark powered standup designed and built in Australia by Les Cooke and Kylie Elmers from Sea-Doo Centre in Melbourne.

With the upcoming release by Kawasaki of the new SX-R 4-stroke standup (official release said to be coming at the World Finals on 6 October 2016) there will be renewed interest in the standup class for rec and race enthusiasts.

See and ride the new breed of 4-stroke powered standup watercraft at Eleebana (just south of Newcastle) and experience the future here and now.

To make the most of the weekend and give everyone the best possible opportunity to fit the demo in with existing schedules there are 2 ride days, one on Saturday from 2-5pm and again on Sunday from 9-12 noon.

SDC Trax – Demo/Ride day

Where? Lions park, Macquarie Rd Eleebana Nsw

Time & Date: Saturday 17th September 2pm to 5pm

Sunday 18th September 9am to 12pm



Bring your own ski to compare if you wish.



BBQ and drinks will be provided so make some plans now as the ride day will go on as planned rain, hail or shine.



For more information call Mark on 02 4956 9110.