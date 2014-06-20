Missing Jet Ski rider located, Bundaberg – charges laid

UPDATE, MONDAY 7AM: A jet ski rider who spent a night out on the ocean with his dog will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court next month after allegedly being found with drugs and explosives.

Police and emergency services found the missing man and his dog Stubby after they failed to arrive at Lady Elliott Island on Saturday.

The 45-year-old Townsville man was riding a black and red See Doo and left Bundaberg Port bound for the island at about 2pm but failed to arrive.

A Queensland Police media spokesman confirmed the man was located by emergency services on Sunday in waters off the island, and upon searching his backpack, found a number of illegal items.

“The man is charged with a number of offences including two possessions of dangerous drugs, possession of utencils and possession of explosives,” the spokesman said.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 9.

Just after 6am, emergency services detected the man’s EPIRB activation and confirmed his location using aircraft involved in the search.

The man and his dog have been collected by Police Vessel Conroy and will be transported back to Bundaberg.

Original media release January 15, 2017 @ 3.55am

Search for overdue Jetski, Bundaberg

Police are currently searching for an overdue jetski in waters off Bundaberg.

A black and red Sea Doo ridden by a 45-year-old Townsville man left Bundaberg Port bound for Lady Elliott Island yesterday at around 2.00pm, but failed to arrive at its destination.

The man was travelling with a black and brown staffy dog that was wearing a life vest who goes by the name of “Stubby”.

Police were notified late last night and have commenced enquiries around nearby beaches, but the jetski has yet to be located.

Surface and air searches will begin this morning.

Should you sight this dog, please contact Crime Stoppers or Policelink.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

For all non-urgent police reporting or general police inquiries contact Policelink on 131 444 or Policelink.qld.gov.au 24hrs a day.