Massive crash for Swedish rider Johan Johansson in China

jetskicrash

Photo has surfaced of a massive crash in China involving visiting Europeans Johan Johansson and Marcin Senda. Both racers were very lucky to get away with relatively minor injuries considering the high speed and impact with Johansson suffering 4 broken ribs and Senda unscathed.

jetskicrash2 jetskicrash3

Photos by Dariusz Olejnik – click here to see the full album of images

