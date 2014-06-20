Man aged 50 killed in a jet ski accident in Botany Bay

A man aged in his 50s was killed in a jet ski accident in Botany Bay, Sydney

He was thrown from the craft, hitting his head and drowning

The man was spotted by a passing boat and rushed to a police station

Officers tried CPR but he died, but his passenger was uninjured

A man aged in his 50s was killed when he was thrown from his jet ski in Botany Bay, Sydney, on Sunday.

He was riding the blue Yamaha jet ski at about 3.15pm when it crashed, causing him to hit his head and drown.

The man was spotted in the water by a passing boat who hauled him from the water near the Captain Cook Bridge.

Its occupants rushed him to Botany Bay Water Police station, where officers performed CPR to no avail.

A passenger on the jet ski, also aged in his 50s, was interviewed police after the accident and was uninjured in the crash.

Police were investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.

