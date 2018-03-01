Klippenstein and Jorgensen claim Mark Hahn title

Two of AquaX’s top pro racers took home top spot at the 14th annual IJSBA Mark Hahn Memorial Havasu 300 Mile National Endurance Race

Canada’s Mike Klippenstein and Denmark’s Marcus Jorgensen have both featured regularly on the AquaX Tour, with Klippenstein having won the AquaX 300 title back in 2015, and teamed up together at the world’s longest personal watercraft endurance race.

Lake Havasu, Arizona hosts the annual race which has been running in memory of endurance jet ski racer Mark Hahn who was instrumental in growing the sport across America before his untimely death during a race in 2004.

Klippenstein and Jorgensen took first place for Yamaha in the team event ahead of Bruno and Hugo Pastorello and Mark Gerner and Juan Francisco San Martin who all raced Kawasaki.

It was the first win for Yamaha in 13 years crowning off an excellent 12 months for Yamaha after taking the AquaX Pro Series and World Championship title, as well as national jet ski championships in America.

“Never has a new model won so many major titles in its first year of introduction as we’ve seen the GP1800 accomplish this year,” said Yamaha Race Director Scott Watkins.

“From World Titles, to its Top 3 dominance on the National Tour and victory at the Long Beach open ocean race, the GP has won every major closed course and long distance race event it’s competed in. This speaks volumes about this model’s strength right out of the box and it’s only going to get more interesting as our teams have a chance to build upon the amazing stock platform.”

Klippenstein was racing in the event for the sixth consecutive year and says this victory will rank up there as one of his biggest achievements.

“To win the longest endurance race in the world for Yamaha, R&D Racing and my #212 team in some of the gnarliest, challenging conditions I have ever raced in is a win I will cherish forever,” said Klippenstein.

“I had a pit crew that was second to none, my race boat was perfectly prepared, my partner [Jorgensen] was awesome, we had a strong strategy and I was ready physically – everything lined up.

“I can’t wait to kick start the AquaX season in Miami!”

Full article p1aquax.com