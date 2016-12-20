King’s Cup: Thai Airways International Jetski World Cup 2016 race report

The prestige of the Thai Airways International Jet Ski World Cup 2016 (2-4 Dec) and the highly coveted King’s Cup continues to build every year but there was no doubt this was a very special King’s Cup, significant for all involved with the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibhol Adulyadej in October, in who’s honour the event is held. The media presence was massive, 3 TV stations broadcasting races all over the world, live feeds direct to the internet, stunning drone footage and coverage beamed out to an eager world unlike ever before, a fitting tribute to the late King which also included an on water flag procession by riders from 40 countries with the wash creating the shape of the Thai symbol of the number 9 to honour ‘King Rama 9’.

Now in its 21st year the event is a spectacular celebration with a truly international flavour drawing in competitors from 5 continents to the beautiful shores of Jomtien Beach in Pattaya City for three hard fought days of competition. The level of excellence in the presentation of jetski racing is like nothing else in the world, an incredible feat of precision, organisation and efficiency from the Thai organising committee, the TJSBA, huge contingent of dedicated race officials together with an army of helpers and volunteers. Tempered and delivered with the customary Thai respect to all involved.

With names like James Bushell, Gyorgy Kasza, Jeremy Poret, Kevin Reiterer, Steven Dauliach and Chris MacCluggage there’s no doubt the pedigree this event attracts is world class and the level of competition is exceptional. Australian/NZ entrants this year included current stock Aussie Champ Mitch Wayt, respected Endurance rider and current Aussie Endurance Champion Christian D’Agostin, experienced Pro Runabout GP racer Guy Greenland multiple Womens Ski Champion Kylie Ellmers (NZ) as well as Carl Lampe (NZ) in Pro Runabout GP.

Pro Ski GP and Pro Runabout of course was hyped to the max, every race a furious clash of speed, noise and unrelenting determination and skill.

Kevin Reiterer threw down the gauntlet in the first Pro Ski GP moto riding his new Australian developed SDC Trax turbo for the first time featuring a redesigned hull to win ahead of Poret but disaster struck in the second moto getting caught offguard at the start and having to make up a lot of ground which elevated the risk and resulted in a get off on the fast back straight with the worst possible outcome, a DNF.

“I’m not a racer who is satisfied with a second place. After the bad start, I knew I had to make up as many positions as I could to fight for the win. It was a risk but I had it under control. Then the battery collapsed through the impact of the crash and the whole thing ended my race completely.”

With France’s Jeremy Poret consistently fast and booking two wins and a two seconds over the two days of competiton it was an impossible feat for Reiterer to recover and Poret won his second major title of the year.

“There are no words to describe how happy I am, not only for me, but also for my family, my sponsors and my country which I am very proud to represent, said Jeremy. “It’s never easy to beat the best pilots of the globe and to win IJSBA World Title and the King’s Cup in one season is a great fulfilment.”

Reiterer was magnanimous in defeat, “I did everything I could to make up for the loss of points from yesterday. Despite my second place, it was a damn cool weekend and I was happy with my speed. Congrats to Jeremy who came out on top this weekend.”

Pro Runabout GP was dominated by current 2016 IJSBA World Champion Gyorgy Kasza and England’s James Bushell splitting the wins. However Kasza was too strong with 3 wins and a second outpointing Bushell to take the King’s Cup and the massive $US40k prize, capping off a hugely successful year for the Hungarian. Last moto of the day was action packed with Phil Pope unseated after colliding with the first turn buoy and leaving Kuwaiti Yousef Alabdulrazzaq with nowhere to go, unable to avoid Pope’s ski – luckily both riders were ok. Aussie Guy Greenland on a Flamingo prepped Sea-Doo proved he can run at the highest level with a very respectful 5th overall from 19 runners on a borrowed ski with limited seat time, a great effort that did not go unnoticed.

“After winning for the last 2 years I really wanted to win again,” said Bushell “but Kasza rode well and his ski suited the flat conditions. I got a win in the second moto when it was rough and managed to pull a half lap lead. My ski is set up as an all round ski suited to flat and rough conditions, whereas Kasza’s is just awesome in flat. I was pleased with the result and we had some great battles. We will work hard and come back stronger next year.”

Kasza was thrilled with his win, “I have been coming to this race since 2009 I think. This year was special. Finally, I could take a win in the Pro Runabout GP category. It was a tough race, we were fighting with James Bushell in all 4 motos for the first place. There was no place for technical problems; we knew we have to finish all 4 motos and make no mistakes.”

“On Saturday I took the holeshot and won the first moto. However, the second moto was not really successful for me, but still I finished second. Sunday morning the third moto was again really good, I took the holeshot again and won the moto.

So the last moto was an “all or nothing” I knew if I win the 4th moto, then I am the winner of King’s Cup for the first time in my life. But if I was only second in that last moto, then I am only second overall.”

“We did everything we could to make sure it is our time now. The team worked hard, we concentrated; we knew we have to do it. And then everything went as we wished it. Hard work pays off.”

Endurance had a massive 29 entries with a pretty even Yamaha/Seadoo split with just a couple of Kawasaki’s. Experienced endurance runners Christian D’Agostin from Australia and Yury Ryabko from Russia ended up at the pointy end in both races with plenty of drama to boot. Christian took the lead in the first race at the end of the first lap with Yury chasing hard. Tactics and strategy played a big part with neither of the chargers able to complete race distance at wide open throttle or full boost as they’d run out of fuel. As it turned out Christian’s fuel management could not have been more efficient, literally running out of fuel 50m from the finish line but able to splutter across the line to take the first win. Second race was all Yury but he was playing a high stakes strategy using just too much boost to extend a lead over Christian who knew it was only a matter of time till he’d have to back off the pace to conserve fuel. The second he powered down Christian pounced and slowly but surely closed the gap until there was nothing in it with both neck and neck on the last lap coming into the final section towards the grandstands when Yury ran out of fuel. Two perfect wins for Christian, cementing his status as the world’s best endurance racer.

Pro-am Womens Ski Limited was a hard fought battle with veteran New Zealander Kylie Ellmers and Japan’s Yukiko Kume carving up the wins between them. Kylie took two perfect scores into Sunday raceday after dominating the previous day but then things began to unravel. Mechanical gremlins surfaced with a broken sponson allowing water into the hull causing electrical issues and misfires which allowed the Japanese rider to win the two final motos and thereby the countback to the title.

Pro Sport GP and Pro Runabout 1000 Superstock was dominated by the Thai riders with Ekchon Kingchansil victorius in Sport and Chaowalit Kuajaroon winner of R/A 1000 both riders picking up a hefty $US15k cheque.

Aussie Stock Runabout Champion Mitch Wayt had a tough first day in Pro-Am Runabout Stock after taking a hit in the very first moto which meant a 7th and 8th for the day until an overnight patch up of the ski netted 3rd and 2nd on the Sunday which moved him up to 4th overall, very decent considering the disappointment of the previous day.

“The crash set us back but my team were awesome,” said Wayt. “I can’t thank them enough. I’m happy with the pace I had but felt the ski wasn’t the same after the crash until we had it fixed overnight.”

10 Amateur and Junior classes were hard fought with Finland, China, Estonia, UAE, Japan, Poland and Thailand winning medals.

Only 3 entrants in Pro Freestyle which was surprising considering a hefty $US14k was up for grabs with eight of that going to the winner. After the 2 rounds it was Tauji Yamamoto from Japan who won ahead of Elijah Kemnitz from the USA.

Presentation and closing ceremony was again a big success with the official hotel DVaree Ballroom packed to capacity with officials, dignitaries and riders from around the world.

Finally, big thanks from me to all that I met for your kindness and welcome and special thanks to the AJSBA President and King’s Cup Race Director Ross Moore for all his help and to the organisers for their support and assistance which was invaluable.

Click here to review full results