5 TIMES PRO WORLD CHAMPION KEVIN REITERER TO RACE

2018 WSM AUSTRALIAN WATERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jetsport Asia Australia is pleased to announce that 5 times Pro World Champion Kevin Reiterer from Austria will be racing the 2018 WSM Performance Parts Australian Watercross Championships, to be held in Lake Macquarie NSW from 8 to 10 June 2018.

Since turning Pro in 2008, Kevin has won countless races around the globe including 5 World Titles in the premier Pro Ski class. The Austrian will be aboard the Jetsport Asia Australia sponsored Kawasaki SXR1500 build by Newcastle Jet Ski Centre. Details on Kevin are at www.kev-racing.com

Jetsport Asia Australia is a family business that has been operating from the Gold Coast for over 20 years with 3 locations throughout South East Asia and combined knowledge of over 50 years’ experience in the PWC / Outboard industry.

Jetsport Asia Australia supply parts with exceptional service along with diagnostic help for our customers to get you back on the water quicker. Overnight freight to most parts of Australia is available.

