Guy Greenland set for the 2017 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

After a 5th in the elite class Pro Runabout GP at last year’s King’s Cup on a Flamingo Les Cooke tuned RXPX, Queenslander and 2010 US National tour champ Guy Greenland has snagged one of the hard fought Pro Runabout GP class seats in the upcoming @aquabike_official championship for 2017, joining multiple World Womens Ski and Runabout champion Kylie Elmers on the prestigious tour which is growing in stature each year.

