Guy Greenland set for the 2017 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship

After a 5th in the elite class Pro Runabout GP at last year’s King’s Cup on a Flamingo Les Cooke tuned RXPX, Queenslander and 2010 US National tour champ Guy Greenland has snagged one of the hard fought Pro Runabout GP class seats in the upcoming @aquabike_official championship for 2017, joining multiple World Womens Ski and Runabout champion Kylie Elmers on the prestigious tour which is growing in stature each year.

The season kicks-off in June with back-to-back Grand Prix in the stunning region of Puglia in Italy, starting with a spectacular action-packed event in Porto Cesareo and the opening round of the Runabout and Ski GP1 and Freestyle world championship and the one event world championship for Runabout GP2, GP4 and Ski GP2, GP3.