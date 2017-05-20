Gallery: 2017 AJSP Australian Watercross Championships – Vintage Ski

Vintage Ski was all fun battles until word leaked out that trophy’s were up for grabs then the competitive spirit was well and truly lit with Jared Martin and Tim Ryan running a closed shop across the 2 days and eventually the title decided by just 14 points and going Martin’s way on his FX1. Some stunning classic skis made up the field including Tim Ryan’s Team Butch 750, Simon Graham’s R&R 750, Matt Wollaston’s Monster Energy mildly modded 550SX and a you beaut Thunder Jet in the hands of Cameron Wise.