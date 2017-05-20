GALLERY: 2017 AJSP AUSTRALIAN WATERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIPS – STOCK & SPEC RUNABOUT

Pro Am Stock Runabout turned into a battle of the Mitch’s, Mitch Wayt and Mitch Casey battling it out for the title and eventually decided by just 1 point after 4 gruelling motos in favour of the existing Pro Am Stock Runabout Champion Mitch Wayt on his Diptech Performance, Gold Coast Waverunners/Sydney Watercraft Centre #16 Yamaha GP1800 with Waverunner Performance Centre’s Sebastian Birch in third. Since the tragic passing of Joey Scaturchio 5 years ago there has been no National competition so it was fitting that Joey’s father Tony was on hand to present the Joey Scaturchio Memorial Trophy to Mitch at the presentation in memory of Joey and the class he raced in.

Pro Am Stock Spec was a Yamaha GP1800 battle with perennial charger Shane Stuart coming to grips with his new GP1800 and determined to break the stranglehold that Wayt and Casey have formed at the top of any class they race. For Stuart, with his father, mechanic, team boss Doug at his side it was one more Aussie title to bring the total to 9 National titles over a long career, this his first on the new GP1800. Mitch Wayt took second with Waverunner Performance Centre’s Sebastian Birch in third after Casey tumbled down the order with mechanical issues.