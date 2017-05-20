Gallery: 2017 AJSP Australian Watercross Championships – Rec Lites Runabout

Pro Am Lites Runabout is pretty much the Spark class with one exception and quite controversially a Yamaha EX was allowed to compete, even though technically it’s outside the rules with an engine 100cc too big, an executive decision by the AJSBA President Ross Moore allowing it to run on the basis of its comparative performance as it carries more weight, a decision later confirmed to be accurate with LQD’s Rob White, a very competitive and experienced racer taking it to the podium with a third overall. But the class was pretty much in the hands of Joel Batt on his Sunshine Coast Power Sports Sea-Doo Spark who was always at the pointy end in every race, chased hard by Emma Harris who took a very impressive second just 2 points ahead of Rob White on the Yamaha EX. AquaX NSWPWC series charger Bailey Cunningham was expected to do well but was hampered by mechanical issues so that ruled him out of the hunt. Sydney’s Dean Jeffries also had some bad luck pulling his lanyard out on several occasions sending him quickly to the back of the pack.