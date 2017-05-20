Gallery: 2017 AJSP Australian Watercross Championships – Lites and Limited Ski

Pro Am Lites /Limited Ski was dominated by two talented riders in Tom Aiken and Jordan O’Keeffe in Lites and Limited respectively but disappointment was coming Aiken’s way with the news that he’d been docked a lap for a missed buoy in moto 2 which handed the National title to Michael Stevens who is now a 2 x Australian Pro Am Lites Champion. Shoreline Yamaha’s O’Keeffe was never troubled in Limited and took a well deserved Australian Limited Ski title over Clyde Grant and fast charging youngster from WA Byron Lewis, the latter unfortunately losing the countback with Grant when they both tied on points. Memorable mention to Justin Windsor who somehow rode the last few laps of moto 4 with no hood and didn’t sink – incredible!