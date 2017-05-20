Gallery: 2017 AJSP Australian Watercross Championships – Junior Lites Ski

Junior Lites Ski established Sydney’s Jett Cavanagh as the best new talent to surface over the last few seasons and as expected he dominated the National competition on his WORX Superjet with cornering speed and starts no one could match – 4 wins from 4 starts. A well deserved Australian title to remember his time in the Junior ranks and now looking forward to racing against the older and experienced Lites campaigners next season. Austin O’Halloran took second on his SXR with Jake Beekman third on a Superjet in a close battle only separated by 5 points after 4 motos. A disappointed Blair Pomery not too far back on 187 points and 13 year old Dean Krouskos in fifth with age against him. He is definitely improving and with his first Nationals behind him will be taking that confidence into the new season. A great bunch of mates run in this class and has been awesome to watch them get their move on over the last year or so.