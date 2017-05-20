Gallery: 2017 AJSP Australian Watercross Championships – GP Ski/SXR1500

GP Ski and SXR1500 ran in the same class but were scored separately somewhat controversially but again a decent decision by Ross Moore and the AJSBA committee on finding a place in the Nationals for the new Kawasaki 4-stroke standup without wrecking the existing Ski structure. Unfortunately for Joel Barry who took 4 overall wins in the class aboard the Jet Ski World SXR1500 it would never count as the premier ski class and therefore no #1 plate. That plate was to be decided in the GP Ski class and that turned out to be a huge learning curve for Liquid Industries owner Justin Windsor who took ownership of one of the fastest standups in the World with a Sea-Doo Centre SDC Trak 903 delivered by Kylie Ellmers a day before competition to decide Australia’s #1. Having to come to terms with a beast of a ski that tops out just under 75mph and arm wrenching acceleration it was a visible struggle further compounded when the engine expired in moto 2. With a replacement Spark engine bolted in overnight Justin made good on his campaign to win the #1 plate and succeeded following moto 4 with Zac Humphreys taking out second by just 2 points from Kylie Ellmers in third.

“I am super excited to have the number 1 plate!”, said Justin. “It was definitely the goal going into the weekend, but wasn’t without a bunch of challenges. The first time I got to ride my race ski was on the sighting lap before the first moto and I had a few handling issues which we thankfully managed to remedy before the start! I knew I had to ride smart this weekend to get the number 1 plate. We had a late night Saturday night working on some mechanical issues but were ready to go Sunday and went out and clinched the title. My Seadoo Centre Trak is phenomenal and I can’t wait to spend some more time on it preparing for Kings cup!”

“I would like to thank those that helped me this past week it was a crazy week and a big thank you goes to Rob White, Wayne Vuurman, Brett Douglas, Bailey Cunningham, Gary and Matt from Worx racing. My beautiful wife Dani for her love and support and of course my 2 boys Chase and Ryder! Also a big shoutout to the AJSBA for putting on an awesome event and of course the safety crew were amazing.”