Father charged over fatal jet-ski crash in Queensland outback

The driver of a jet-ski involved in a collision which caused the death of his nine-year-old son has been charged with drug driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Shane Michael Parkes, 34, appeared in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the same day as his arrest.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied him bail. Mr Parkes is to remain in custody.

Mr Parkes has also been charged with operating a ship while unlicensed and while unregistered.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Vaughan Cooper alleged that according to test results Mr Parkes used drugs before driving the jet-ski at the Lake Moondarra junction on Saturday, November 19.

At the time Mr Parkes had been on bail for drug trafficking matters.

He has alleged involvement with a drug syndicate that was exposed by police in two joint operations in Mount Isa and Cairns last year. Those charges are unresolved in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court.

His legal representative, Anderson Telford, said; “he did continue to smoke weed to help ease stress as a consequence of being charged with trafficking offences.”

Mr Parkes has a jumping castle business that has suffered “a significant downturn”.

“As a consequence of the confiscation of his mobile phone as well as adverse publicity surrounding him,” Mr Telford said.

Mr Telford appealed for bail because the family were grieving for their son, and brother, Tobi.

“They potentially lose a father and husband…the stress must be unimaginable of what he’s going through. The loss of his son and grief must be intolerable. What’s the lesser of two evils, of letting him remain with family or have him remanded in custody?

“These matters are going to take some time.”

Mr Telford said his client would have taken drug diversion support if released.

Tobi’s grandparents have moved to Mount Isa from Broome to support the family since the tragedy, Mr Telford said.

His death has been a “financial and emotional burden on his family”.

“The youngest son doesn’t seem to be quite old enough to grasp the situation the family is in,” Mr Telford said.

The matter has been adjourned to the Mount Isa Magistrate Court for committal mention on April 18. It is the same date as Mr Parkes’ previous drug trafficking matters. Mr Parkes will not have to appear in his next court mention.

