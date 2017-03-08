Electric jet ski promises eco-friendly watersports

For all of the choices you now have when it comes to electric cars, you’re not so fortunate if you’re looking for a personal watercraft. There have been attempts, but you’re usually looking at a big hydrofoil rather than something as nimble and portable as a jet ski. Free Form Factory might just have what you want, though: it’s taking pre-orders for the Gratis X1, which it claims is the first all-electric stand-up personal watercraft. The motor promises a quieter ride and lower running costs, like you’d expect with a land-based EV, but it also opens the door to riding on waterways that don’t allow gas-powered machines. If your favorite river wasn’t an option before, it might be now.