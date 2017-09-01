D’Agostin to race Yamaha Diptech Performance FXSVHO 400 for Lake Mac Enduro Series

Current Australian Open Class Enduro Champion and King’s Cup World Endurance Champion Christian D’Agostin has announced a deal with Yamaha’s Diptech Performance to race the Diptech Performance FXSVHO 400 package at this years inaugural Lake Macquarie PWC series (Oct 14/15 ) in the 3 heat Enduro Pro GP races.

“It’s awesome to be involved in this event and to be able to align myself with one of Yamaha’s most professional outfits. The ski is a true testament to Anthony Di Pietro’s hours of R&D and the thing is an absolute jet !! – and the best thing is the whole package is an off-the-shelf item available to anyone,” says D’Agostin.

“It’s a great effort from the Diptech Performance team to make a ski available to me especially being the week after the IJSBA World Finals where I’ll be competing and then flying straight home to compete in the Lake Mac event.”

The inaugural 2017 Lake Macquarie PWC Race will attract Australia best PWC racers to the shores of Lake Macquarie NSW. Catering for both Endurance and Circuit formats, the event will be the first on the 2017/18 Australian racing calendar.

The event will be delivered in conjunction with the Lake Macquarie Big Weekend, which includes other key attractions like the Offshore Superboat races, Matt Hall Air show, and various foreshore markets, activities and attractions. Last year’s Big Weekend (the first) attracted more than 20,000 spectators with limited attractions apart from the offshore Superboats. This year’s event is expected to attract more than 30,000 spectators.

More information www.nswpwc.org.au