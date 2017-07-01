Cyrille Lemoine wins the 2017 Long Beach to Catalina Offshore race

Cyrille Lemoine (France via Southern California USA) and YAMAHA wins the 2017 LB2CAT USA Offshore National Championship Race! 2ND: Mike Klippenstein (Canada) 3RD: Cassius Sanders (USA). Yamaha Sweeps the Podium at 2017 LB2CAT! Top Kawasaki ULTRA racers Craig Warner and Mark Gerner go out early with mechanical issues on their Kawasaki ULTRA Turbo platforms.

Yamaha racer and Australian brother from down under Christian D’Agostin made the trek from Australia again this year to take on the 2017 LB2CAT – after running out of fuel last year (2016) while in the lead and about to take the Championship, Christian was motivated, poised and extremely focused on the 2017 championship. The Aussie Champion would take a disappointing (disappointing to him…) 4th overall this year on his Yamaha SVHO. D’Agostin was steadfast that he will return in pursuit of the coveted LB2CAT Championship Title in 2018