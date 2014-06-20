Club Marine Magazine breaks new ground, aussie jetskiers at King’s Cup

Great to see pics and article on last December’s King’s Cup make it to print in the current issue of Club Marine Magazine. Three double page spreads focussing in on the Aussies and Kiwi’s who competed – great job by Club Marine to get behind our World class jetski competitors and give it a good run.

Download the article in pdf format with thanks to Club Marine