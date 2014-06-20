CCTV surveillance on Georges River to bust jet ski cowboys

RIVER cops will trial CCTV surveillance on the Georges River this summer in an ­unprecedented move to catch jet ski cowboys.

Two enforcement cameras were installed last week along the riverbank between Revesby Beach and Picnic Point to catch riders behaving dangerously. A third will be rigged up in the coming weeks.

It comes after jet ski hoons were snapped deliberately wrecking the nest of an ­endangered bird near Illawong, causing widespread outrage.

The cameras are the first to be installed along the ­Georges River in a NSW government crackdown on riders flaunting the rules.

A Transport NSW spokeswoman saidthe cameras would keep a constant lookout over summer to help water police and NSW Roads and Maritime Service ­patrols bust wrongdoers.

“Authorised officers will review the recorded camera footage to determine if an ­offence has been committed and an infringement notice or court attendance notice can then be issued,” she said.

Riders caught putting themselves and others at risk could face heavy fines, have their licence cancelled or jet ski confiscated.

Last summer the Government extended an eight-knot limit, about jogging speed, in the Picnic Point area, committed money for more ­patrols and established more exclusion zones.

But Picnic Point kayaker Steve McDonald said he still saw jet skiers regularly break 40-50km/h, about 25 knots, “as soon as the authorities are out of sight”.

Mr McDonald was badly injured along the same stretch of the river last September when a jet ski collided with his kayak.

He was rescued by a passer-by but sustained severe injuries to his hip, leg and foot and is still feeling the ­effects.

“I’m still only about 75 per cent right … I can walk but can’t jog on hard surfaces,” Mr McDonald said.

“I can’t sleep at night time, I lay on my side for a while and then it hurts and I turn until it hurts again.”

Mr McDonald said two weeks ago one family had a near miss when jet skiers wove between two boats where young girls were swimming.

While he has no problem with jet skiers “who do the right thing”, the 62-year-old said jet skis were better suited to Botany Bay, where they could be more easily policed.

Last week Banks federal Liberal MP David Coleman renewed calls to impose a blanket ban along the river.

But NSW Roads and Maritime Minister Duncan Gay said this was not an option as it would “only move the problem” elsewhere.

The Transport NSW spokeswoman said more than half of the 578 penalty notices and 555 formal warnings between July 2015 and March 2016 in the Botany Bay area were for jet skis.

“The Georges River National Park is a popular destination over the summer … and with so many different activities going on in a relatively narrow stretch of water, it’s critical everyone follows the rules,” she said.

