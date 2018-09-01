BRP UNVEILS INDUSTRY-FIRST DEDICATED FISHING PERSONAL WATERCRAFT: THE 2019 SEA-DOO FISH PRO

Media Release: Denver, CO, September 9, 2018 – BRP (TSX:DOO) continues to enhance the personal watercraft ownership experience with a new, specialized Sea-Doo model purpose-built for fishermen and women. The 2019 Sea-Doo FISH PRO is the first and only true Personal Watercraft (PWC) built specifically from the factory for fishing.

The FISH PRO has a long list of innovative features, including a removable LinQ Fishing Cooler, Garmin* Navigation and Fish Finder, bench seat for ease of movement, Angled Gunwale

Footrests for stability and comfort, and trolling mode. It is the ideal watercraft for anglers looking for an unfair advantage when pursuing the ultimate trophy catch in any conditions.

“Recreational fishing is one of the top practiced activities in the world,” said Bernard Guy, BRP Senior Vice-President, Global Product Strategy. “And while it grows in popularity, more and more people are discovering the benefits of fishing from a PWC. The FISH PRO is a perfect choice, combining the capability they need with the versatility to be used as a recreational watercraft.”

PWC and fishing enthusiasts will enjoy the Sea-Doo FISH PRO’s incredible benefits, such as:

 Easier access to fishing spots, from shallow freshwater to deep sea offshore.

 Smaller size = more time fishing and less time worrying about preparation, clean up or crew

 Fraction of the cost of other fishing vessels with its lower purchase price and operating costs

 More fun and faster travel to and from fishing spots

 Closer to the fishing action

 Designed with easy access to fishing-specific features

 Comfortable and stable for fishing from any position

 Flexibility to convert a fishing craft into a Sea-Doo experience for the entire family

New Bluetooth compatible audio system for SPARK

In addition to the new FISH PRO model, Sea-Doo also announced a revolutionary new Bluetooth-compatible audio system for SPARK models that packs a powerful punch. It’s a portable system that lets riders immerse themselves in music anywhere they go, on land or on water. The system fits all 2014-2019 Sea-Doo SPARK models.

For more detailed information on the complete 2019 Sea-Doo lineup, visit www.Sea-Doo.com and follow Sea-Doo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Garmin is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and is registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. and Canada. ECHOMAP is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

