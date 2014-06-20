Boy missing after tragic jet-ski crash at Lake Moondarra near Mount Isa

A search is expected to resume on Sunday for a nine-year-old boy missing after a jet-ski crash at Lake Moondarra near Mount Isa on Saturday.

Mount Isa Police are co-ordinating a search and rescue operation at the artificial lake to find the boy.

Initial information indicated about 11am on Saturday, a 34-year-old man and a six-year-old boy were riding a jet-ski at Lake Moondarra when it crashed into the edge of the lake, hitting the nine-year-old boy who was standing near the edge.

“It struck him and we assume he’s gone under the water and they haven’t seen him since,” a police spokesman said.

The man and the six-year-old boy, who are understood to be father and son, both sustained injuries and were taken to Mount Isa Base Hospital.

The man suffered lacerations to his head as well as spinal injuries, while his son sustained fractures to his arm along with significant leg and spinal injuries.

The nine-year-old boy, who is understood to be related to the jet-ski riders, has not been seen since the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two units were still at the scene at 3.30pm on Saturday.

A search of the area has commenced using a helicopter, ground and swift water rescue crews.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

