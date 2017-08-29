Beaches Sea-Doo & Can-Am Grand Opening – Sat 9 Sep 2017

Beaches Sea-Doo & Can-Am is excited to announce our GRAND OPENING WEEKEND! You’re invited!

Call in on Saturday 9 September to view the full range of Sea-Doo, Can-Am ATV and Can-Am SSV including the exciting Maverick X3 RS.

Our Can-Am Spyder enthusiasts are welcomed on Sunday 10 September.

More to follow in the coming days and we look forward to having you visit our brand new store!

Located in Sydney’s northern beaches, and easily accessible to the surrounding suburbs of Balgowlah, Manly, Dee Why, Brookvale and Mona Vale, Beaches Sea-Doo and Can-Am offers a premium customer experience headed by powersports industry expert, Simon Kendrick. Kendrick possesses a unique wealth of experience having managed multiple powersports dealers during his career with BRP Australia and has earned an enviable reputation in the powersports industry over the last 35 years. Simon and his handpicked team of enthusiasts truly understand the needs of you, our customer, and seek to raise customer service levels to new heights.

Beaches Sea-Doo and Can-Am operate a fully BRP accredited workshop facility and our factory trained technicians are equipped to meet your needs with convenient opening hours for servicing, maintenance and repairs which can easily be booked online!

Our commitment to customer service extends to our leading range of apparel, accessories and spare parts delivered by Simon and the team with speed whether you are ordering online or in store.

The team here share your passion for riding and invite you to lead the BRP lifestyle with us. We look forward to welcoming you into our brand-new store and riding with you on one of our monthly ride days.

www.seadoobeaches.com.au/

Simon 0490 761600