AquaX Rd 5 Results – 22/4/18 Sydney

RESULTS: NSWPWC AQUAX RD 5 – 22 April 2018

Rec Lites Enduro

1st Josh Micallef 800pts

2nd Anthony Di Pietro 760pts

3rd Cliff Ellmers 720pts

4th Jason Moujally 720pts

5th Justin Cooke 368pts

Pro GP Enduro

1st Dave Vella 800pts

2nd Josh Micallef 748pts

3rd Mitch Wayt 732pts

4th Chinni Rao 720pts|

5th Paul Leven 708pts

6th Matt Tyler 704pts

7th Kylie Ellmers 692pts

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Enduro

1st Nik Pazanin 800pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 760pts

3rd Matthew Sharman 368pts

Pro/Am Limited Enduro

1st Dave Vella 800pts

2nd Josh Micallef 748pts

3rd Mitch Wayt 728pts

4th Brett Douglas 728pts

5th Chinni Rao 708pts

6th Paul Leven 696pts

7th Matt Tyler 696pts

8th Ash Deadman 340pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Enduro

1st Zac Lo Presti 800pts

2nd Phillip Borg 760pts

3rd Kieran Jackson 736pts

4th Sal Kreidie 720pts

Rookie Limited Enduro

1st Robert Bray 800pts

2nd Adam Mourad 748pts

3rd Bruno Gullaci 748pts

4th Dave Helleman 740pts

5th Sheldon Drummond 712pts

6th Sebouh Bahadourian 696pts

7th Jules Bahadourian 684pts

Junior Ski Lites Circuit

1st Dean Krouskos 173pts

2nd Austin Ohalloran 166pts

Amateur Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Mark Quitadamo 173pts

2nd Matthew Skelly 154pts

3rd David Karabulut 134pts

4th Theo Van De Pitte 115pts

5th Sheldon Drummond 114pts

6th Dave Vella 114pts

7th Nick Burns 99pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Nik Pazanin 168pts

2nd Phillip Borg 159pts

3rd Zac Lo Presti 151pts

4th Sal Kreidie 134pts

Pro/Am Lites Ski Circuit

1st Jett Cavanagh 166pts

2nd Brian Colreavy 144pts

3rd Michael McMillan 125pts

4th Daniel Offord 82pts

Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit

1st Shaun Bailey 173pts

2nd Cliff Ellmers 161pts

3rd Justin Cooke 144pts

4th Jason Moujally 134pts

5th Matthew Skelly 78pts

Pro Modified Ski Circuit

1st Byron Lewis 173pts

2nd Tom Aiken 156pts

3rd Kylie Ellmers 131pts

4th Scott Hunt 130pts

Pro GP Runabout Circuit

1st Kylie Ellmers 173pts

2nd Paul Leven 166pts

3rd Nick Burns 48pts

Pro Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Brett Douglas 180pts

2nd Mitch Wayt 159pts

3rd Nick Burns 48pts

With thanks to the NSWPWC

FINAL ROUND SUNDAY 6 MAY 2018 – ST GEORGE SAILING CLUB SANS SOUCI – SYDNEY