AquaX Rd 5 Results – 22/4/18 Sydney

RESULTS: NSWPWC AQUAX RD 5 – 22 April 2018
Rec Lites Enduro
1st Josh Micallef 800pts
2nd Anthony Di Pietro 760pts
3rd Cliff Ellmers 720pts
4th Jason Moujally 720pts
5th Justin Cooke 368pts
Pro GP Enduro
1st Dave Vella 800pts
2nd Josh Micallef 748pts
3rd Mitch Wayt 732pts
4th Chinni Rao 720pts|
5th Paul Leven 708pts
6th Matt Tyler 704pts
7th Kylie Ellmers 692pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Enduro
1st Nik Pazanin 800pts
2nd Raymond Bennett 760pts
3rd Matthew Sharman 368pts
Pro/Am Limited Enduro
1st Dave Vella 800pts
2nd Josh Micallef 748pts
3rd Mitch Wayt 728pts
4th Brett Douglas 728pts
5th Chinni Rao 708pts
6th Paul Leven 696pts
7th Matt Tyler 696pts
8th Ash Deadman 340pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Enduro
1st Zac Lo Presti 800pts
2nd Phillip Borg 760pts
3rd Kieran Jackson 736pts
4th Sal Kreidie 720pts
Rookie Limited Enduro
1st Robert Bray 800pts
2nd Adam Mourad 748pts
3rd Bruno Gullaci 748pts
4th Dave Helleman 740pts
5th Sheldon Drummond 712pts
6th Sebouh Bahadourian 696pts
7th Jules Bahadourian 684pts
Junior Ski Lites Circuit
1st Dean Krouskos 173pts
2nd Austin Ohalloran 166pts
Amateur Limited Runabout Circuit
1st Mark Quitadamo 173pts
2nd Matthew Skelly 154pts
3rd David Karabulut 134pts
4th Theo Van De Pitte 115pts
5th Sheldon Drummond 114pts
6th Dave Vella 114pts
7th Nick Burns 99pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit
1st Nik Pazanin 168pts
2nd Phillip Borg 159pts
3rd Zac Lo Presti 151pts
4th Sal Kreidie 134pts
Pro/Am Lites Ski Circuit
1st Jett Cavanagh 166pts
2nd Brian Colreavy 144pts
3rd Michael McMillan 125pts
4th Daniel Offord 82pts
Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit
1st Shaun Bailey 173pts
2nd Cliff Ellmers 161pts
3rd Justin Cooke 144pts
4th Jason Moujally 134pts
5th Matthew Skelly 78pts
Pro Modified Ski Circuit
1st Byron Lewis 173pts
2nd Tom Aiken 156pts
3rd Kylie Ellmers 131pts
4th Scott Hunt 130pts
Pro GP Runabout Circuit
1st Kylie Ellmers 173pts
2nd Paul Leven 166pts
3rd Nick Burns 48pts
Pro Limited Runabout Circuit
1st Brett Douglas 180pts
2nd Mitch Wayt 159pts
3rd Nick Burns 48pts
With thanks to the NSWPWC
FINAL ROUND SUNDAY 6 MAY 2018 – ST GEORGE SAILING CLUB SANS SOUCI – SYDNEY