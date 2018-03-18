AquaX Rd 4 – 18/3/18 Sydney

Another awesome summers day on the 18 March for the 4th round of the six round NSWPWC AquaX series. Great to see continued interest and interstate racers making the trek from Queensland and Victoria to race the series and support the sport. Next round 22 April 2018.

RESULTS: NSWPWC AQUAX RD 4 – 18 Mar 2018

Pro/Am Recreational Lites Enduro

1st Anthony Di Pietro 800pts

2nd Joshua Micallef 760pts

3rd Cliff Ellmers 736pts

4th Jason Moujally 720pts

5th Justin Cooke 704pts

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Enduro

1st Nik Pazanin 800pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 760pts

3rd Matthew Sharman 736pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Enduro

1st Danny Moujally 800pts

2nd Phillip Borg 740pts

3rd Sal Kreidie 736pts

4th Zac Lo Presti 380pts

Pro/Am Limited Enduro

1st Mitch Wayt 800pts

2nd Joshua Micalled 760pts

3rd Paul Leven 736pots

4th Travis Trethowan 704pts

5th Matt Tyler 692pts

6th Chinni Rao 360pts

7th Dave Vella 352pts

8th Mark Quitadamo 348pts

Rookie Limited Enduro

1st Robert Bray 800pts

2nd Bruno Gullaci 760pts

3rd Theo Van De Pite 736pts

4th Dave Williams 720pts

5th Kieran Jackson 704pts

6th Sebouh Bahadourian 692pts

7th Jules Bahadourian 684pts

8th Sean Berghofer 348pts

Pro GP Runabout Enduro

1st Mitch Wayt 800pts

2nd Joshua Micallef 760pts

3rd Paul Leven 736pts

4th Kylie Ellmers 700pts

5th Matt Tyler 696pts

6th Chinni Rao 360pts

7th Dave Vella 352pts

8th Mark Quitadamo 348pts

Junior Ski Lites Circuit

1st Blair Pomery 180pts

2nd Austin Ohalloran 145pts

3rd Dean Krouskos 139pts

4th Jai Stewart 134pts

5th Bryce Pomery 131pts

6th Thomas Gentle 108pts

Amateur Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Mark Quitadamo 173pts

2nd Dave Vella 154pts

3rd Nick Burns 151pts

4th Matthew Skelly 134pts

5th Sam Kajtezovic 117pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Runabout Circuit

1st Zac Lo Presti 173pts

2nd Jordan Heaton 161pts

3rd Nik Pazanin 149pts

4th Luke James 129pts

Pro/Am Ski Lites Circuit

1st Tom Aiken 180pts

2nd Jett Cavanagh 149pts

3rd Michael McMillan 144pts

4th Brian Colreavy 139pts

Pro/Am Modified Ski Circuit

1st Scott Hunt 173pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 60pts

Pro/Am Recreational Lites Circuit

1st Cliff Ellmers 180pts

2nd Shaun Bailey 159pts

3rd Justin Cooke 130pts

4th Matthew Skelly 130pts

5th Jason Moujally 130pts

Pro Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Nick Burns 180pts

2nd Mitch Wayt 159pts

Pro GP Runabout Circuit

1st Kylie Ellmers 168pts

2nd Paul Leven 156 pts

3rd Nick Burns 154pts

4th Mitch Wayt 134pts