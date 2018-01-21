AquaX Rd 2 Report, Gallery and Results

Another great AquaX round in Sydney on the 21 Jan 2018 with a bumper turnout and a stack of interstate entries swelling the field. Was especially good for us locals to see 3 world class riders battling it out at round 2 of the New South Wales Personal Watercraft Association AquaX. Two Australian Pro Mod Ski Champions in Joel Barry and Jake Barker and Multiple World Champion Kylie Ellmers. The latter has plenty of experience racing the Womens GP division of the Aquabike Series overseas but both Barry and Barker are relative newcomers to the wickedly fast standups with Joel aboard the Newcastle Jet Ski Centre SXR1500 for the first time since the Aussie Titles last year and Jake on the Sea-Doo Centre SXR1500 for the very first time and splitting the wins between them, Jake’s win in the final heat was especially impressive given his lack of ride time but boy did he get faster as the day progressed! Congrats to Joel on taking the round win.

First time out for Queenslander Bailey Cunningham in Pro GP Runabout on the ex Brett Douglas RXPX and he immediately showed he’s come to grips with the power and handling of the GP skis running away to win all heats, apart from the one he broke down in. Unfortunately we didn’t get to see the real test of speed and racecraft against the reigning Australian PRO GP Champion Paul Leven. Battling fatigue from a chest infection Paul withdrew from the days competition after getting pitched in the first Enduro moto.

Also getting pitched in the Enduro was Sea-Doo Centre boss Les Cooke on a brand new RXPX300 after breaking the steering column, lucky not to get hit by Chinni Rao on his Kawasaki 310x who was right behind him going into the northern turn buoy. As it turned out, it was Chinni who ended up the worse for wear with a broken rib from catching the handlebar in the crash.

Endurance winners were Diptech chief Anthony Di Pietro in ProAm Rec Lites, Dave Helleman in Rookie Ltd, Zac Lo Presti in Showroom Stock and Mitch Wayt who won Limited and GP endurance.

Good entries across circuit too with Rec Lites again attracting the highest number and Melbourne’s Cliff Ellmers taking the overall. A collision in the final heat with Shaun Bailey and Joshua Micallef resulted in Shaun going off to hospital but all cleared with bruising and water injestion. Unfortunately the final Endurance race was cancelled due to safety concerns following the accident with the Bay blowing up as usual.

Junior Lites Ski had 5 runners with Dean Krouskos back in the mix again after a brief period away from racing but Blair Pomery dominated in some good battles with Austin O’Halloran with Krouskos on the podium too in third.

ProAm Showroom Stock was hard fought with Irene Vasilas fighting up the front with Jordan Heaton, Zac Lo Presti and Nik Pazanin in several heats with Jordan taking the overall and in ProAm Limited Runabout Mitch Wayt was #1.

Pro Am Ski Lites as the usual battle between Tom Aiken and Jett Cavanagh with Tom victorious in the end. Great to see the veteran Michael McMillan in third overall.

Another great job by the NSWPWC Committee and helpers, scorers and marshall craft volunteers. Congrats to all and look forward to round 3 on the 18 Feb 2018 again back at the St George Sailing Club.

RESULTS – Rd 2 New South Wales Personal Watercraft Association AquaX Series (21 Jan 2018)

Pro/Am Rec Lites Endurance

1st Anthony Di Pietro 400pts

2nd Jason Moujally 380pts

3rd David Karabulut 368pts

4th Cliff Ellmers 369pts

5th Matthew Skelly 352pts

Rookie Limited Endurance

1st Dave Helleman 400pts

2nd Sean Berghofer 380pts

3rd Robert Bray 368pts

4th Bradley Phillips 360pts

5th Bruno Gullaci 352pts

6th Manuel Vassallo 348pts

7th Sebouh Bahadourian 344pts

8th Matthew Mackendry 340pts Pro/Am Showroom Stock Endurance

1st Zac Lo Presti 400pts

2nd Phillip Borg 380pts

3rd Kylie Ellmers 368pts

4th Scott Gibbens 360pts

5th Sal Kreidie 352pts Pro/Am Limited Endurance

1st Mitch Wayt 400pts

2nd Joshua Micallef 380pts

3rd Ashley Deadman 368pts

4th Matt Tyler 360pts

5th Paul Leven 352pts

6th David Vella 348pts

7th Chinni Rao 344pts

8th Leslie Cooke 340pts Pro/Am GP Endurance

1st Mitch Wayt 400pts

2nd Joshua Micallef 380pts

3rd Matt Tyler 368pts

4th Kylie Ellmers 360pts

5th Paul Leven 352pts

6th Nik Pazanin 348pts

7th Chinni Rao 344pts

8th Leslie Cooke 340pts Junior Ski Lites Circuit

1st Blair Pomery 180pts

2nd Austin Ohalloran 149pts

3rd Dean Krouskos 145pts

4th Jai Stewart 134pts

5th Bryce Pomery 121pts Amateur Limited Circuit

1st Matthew Skelly 173pts

2nd Nick Burns 161pts

3rd Ashley Deadman 144pts

4th Sam Kajtezovic 134pts Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Jordan Heaton 173pts

2nd Zac Lo Presti 161pts

3rd Nik Pazanin 140pts

4th Irene Vasilas 134pts

5th Luke James 121pts Pro/Am Ski Lites Circuit

1st Tom Aiken 173pts

2nd Jett Cavanagh 166pts

3rd Michael McMillan 144pts

4th Mitch Boulden 86pts Rec Lites Circuit

1st Cliff Ellmers 163pts

2nd Scott Phillips 149pts

3rd Joshua Micallef 139pts

4th Rob White 135pts

5th David Karabulut 126pts

6th Shaun Bailey 86pts

7th Richard Holmes

8th Stuart Ridgwell 30pts Pro/Am Ski Modified Circuit

1st Joel Barry 173pts

2nd Jake Barker 166pts

3rd Kylie Ellmers 139pts

4th Mitch Masterton 130pts

5th Scott Hunt 121pts Pro/Am Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 180pts

2nd Nick Burns 159pts Pro GP Runabout Circuit

1st Bailey Cunningham 163pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 159pts

3rd Mitch Wayt 156pts

4th Nick Burns 130pts

5th Paul Leven 53pts

