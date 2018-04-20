AquaX Overall Pointscore after 5 rounds

Junior Ski Lites Circuit

1st Austin O’Halloran 265pts

2nd Blair Pomery 240pts

3rd Dean Krouskos 199pts

4th Bryce Pomery 174pts

5th Jai Stewart 168pts

6th Thomas Gentle 72pts

Pro/Am Lites Ski Circuit

1st Jett Cavanagh 279pts

2nd Michael McMillan 192pts

3rd Tom Aiken 180pts

4th Brian Colreavy 144pts

5th Michael Stevens 53pts

6th Blair Pomery 43pts

7th Mitch Boulden 43pts

8th Daniel Offord 43pts

Pro Modified Ski Circuit

1st Kylie Ellmers 269pts

2nd Scott Hunt 238pts

3rd Mitch Masterton 96pts

4th Joel Barry 60pts

5th Byron Lewis 60pts

6th Jake Barker 53pts

7th Tom Aiken 53pts

8th Liam Ohalloran 48pts

9th Les Cooke 39pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Zac Lo Presti 269pts

2nd Nik Pazanin 248pts

3rd Jordan Heaton 206pts

4th Luke James 168pts

5th Irene Vasilas 118pts

6th Paul Mullens 53pts

7th Phillip Borg 53pts

8th Axel La Toison 48pts

9th Sal Kreidie 39pts

Amateur Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Matthew Skelly 247pts

2nd Mark Quitadamo 240pts

3rd Nick Burns 240pts

4th Sam Kajtezovic 130pts

5th Dave Vella 89pts

6th Ash Deadman 48pts

7th David Karabulut 48pts

8th Ryan Coyle 43pts

9th Theo Vande Pitte 43pts

10th Sheldon Drummond 39pts

Pro Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 286pts

2nd Nick Burns 267pts

3rd Brett Douglas 60pts

Pro GP Runabout Circuit

1st Kylie Ellmers 279pts

2nd Paul Leven 262pts

3rd Nick Burns 235pts

4th Mitch Wayt 151pts

5th Bailey Cunningham 60pts

6th Matt Brunt 43pts

Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit

1st Cliff Ellmers 274pts

2nd Shaun Bailey 262pts

3rd Matthew Skelly 155pts

4th Jason Moujally 130pts

5th Justin Cooke 96pts

6th Josh Micallef 87pts

7th David Karabulut 82pts

8th Bailey Cunningham 60pts

9th Scott Phillips 53pts

10th Rob White 43pts

11th Irene Vasilas 36pts

12th Dean Jefferies 33pts

13th Richard Holmes 33pts

14th Stuart Ridgewell 30pts

15th Travis Trethowan 27pts

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Enduro

1st Nik Pazanin 1560pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 1560pts

3rd Matthew Sharman 1104pts

4th Daniel Bell 368pts

Pro/Am Rec Lites Enduro

1st Anthony Di Pietro 1940pts

2nd Cliff Ellmers 1856pts

3rd Jason Moujally 1468pts

4th Josh Micallef 1180pts

5th David Karabulut 720pts

6th Matthew Skelly 704pts

7th Justin Cooke 704pts

8th Shaun Bailey 368pts

9th Bailey Cunningham 360pts

10th Stuart Ridgwell 348pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Enduro

1st Zac Lo Presti 1960pts

2nd Phillip Borg 1876pts

3rd Sal Kreidie 1460pts

4th Dann Moujally 400pts

5th Paul Mullens 380pts

6th Kylie Ellmers 368pts

7th Kieran Jackson 368pts

8th Jordan Heaton 360pts

10th Scott Gibbens 360pts

Rookie Limited Enduro

1st Bruno Gullazi 1820pts

2nd Seb Bahadourian 1732pts

3rd Rob Bray 1548pts

4th Dave Hellemans 1528pts

5th Sean Berghofer 1488pts

6th Manuel Vassalo 1044pts

7th Jules Bahadourian 1032pts

8th Aaron Moyle 380pts

9th Adam Maroud 380pts

10th Theo Vande Pitte 368pts

11th Brad Phillips 360pts

12th Dave Williams 360pts

13th Kieran Jackson 352pts

14th Sheldon Drummond 352pts

15th Sal Kreidie 348pts

16th Matthew Mackendry 340pts

17th Luke Nyguen 340pts

Pro/Am Limited Enduro

1st Mitch Wayt 1968pts

2nd Josh Micallef 1868pts

3rd Dave Vella 1812pts

4th Matt Tyler 1772pts

5th Paul Leven 1420pts

6th Chinni Rao 1412pts

7th Travis Trethowan 720pts

8th Ash Deadman 708pts

9th Mark Quitadamo 700pts

10th Les Cooke 676pts

11th Brett Douglas 360pts

12th Adam Wilden 352pts

13th Sam Kajtezovic 344pts

Pro GP Runabout Enduro

1st Mitch Wayt 1968pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 1804pts

3rd Paul Leven 1800pts

4th Josh Micallef 1484pts

5th Matt Tyler 1428pts

6th Chinni Rao 1420pts

7th Dave Vella 744pts

8th Mark Quitadamo 708pts

9th Les Cooke 692pts

10th Danny Moujally 352pts

11th Paulo Lorenzutta 348pts

12th Nik Pazanin 348pts

With thanks to the NSWPWC

FINAL ROUND SUNDAY 6 MAY 2018 – ST GEORGE SAILING CLUB SANS SOUCI – SYDNEY