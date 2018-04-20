AquaX Overall Pointscore after 5 rounds
Junior Ski Lites Circuit
1st Austin O’Halloran 265pts
2nd Blair Pomery 240pts
3rd Dean Krouskos 199pts
4th Bryce Pomery 174pts
5th Jai Stewart 168pts
6th Thomas Gentle 72pts
Pro/Am Lites Ski Circuit
1st Jett Cavanagh 279pts
2nd Michael McMillan 192pts
3rd Tom Aiken 180pts
4th Brian Colreavy 144pts
5th Michael Stevens 53pts
6th Blair Pomery 43pts
7th Mitch Boulden 43pts
8th Daniel Offord 43pts
Pro Modified Ski Circuit
1st Kylie Ellmers 269pts
2nd Scott Hunt 238pts
3rd Mitch Masterton 96pts
4th Joel Barry 60pts
5th Byron Lewis 60pts
6th Jake Barker 53pts
7th Tom Aiken 53pts
8th Liam Ohalloran 48pts
9th Les Cooke 39pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit
1st Zac Lo Presti 269pts
2nd Nik Pazanin 248pts
3rd Jordan Heaton 206pts
4th Luke James 168pts
5th Irene Vasilas 118pts
6th Paul Mullens 53pts
7th Phillip Borg 53pts
8th Axel La Toison 48pts
9th Sal Kreidie 39pts
Amateur Limited Runabout Circuit
1st Matthew Skelly 247pts
2nd Mark Quitadamo 240pts
3rd Nick Burns 240pts
4th Sam Kajtezovic 130pts
5th Dave Vella 89pts
6th Ash Deadman 48pts
7th David Karabulut 48pts
8th Ryan Coyle 43pts
9th Theo Vande Pitte 43pts
10th Sheldon Drummond 39pts
Pro Limited Runabout Circuit
1st Mitch Wayt 286pts
2nd Nick Burns 267pts
3rd Brett Douglas 60pts
Pro GP Runabout Circuit
1st Kylie Ellmers 279pts
2nd Paul Leven 262pts
3rd Nick Burns 235pts
4th Mitch Wayt 151pts
5th Bailey Cunningham 60pts
6th Matt Brunt 43pts
Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit
1st Cliff Ellmers 274pts
2nd Shaun Bailey 262pts
3rd Matthew Skelly 155pts
4th Jason Moujally 130pts
5th Justin Cooke 96pts
6th Josh Micallef 87pts
7th David Karabulut 82pts
8th Bailey Cunningham 60pts
9th Scott Phillips 53pts
10th Rob White 43pts
11th Irene Vasilas 36pts
12th Dean Jefferies 33pts
13th Richard Holmes 33pts
14th Stuart Ridgewell 30pts
15th Travis Trethowan 27pts
Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Enduro
1st Nik Pazanin 1560pts
2nd Raymond Bennett 1560pts
3rd Matthew Sharman 1104pts
4th Daniel Bell 368pts
Pro/Am Rec Lites Enduro
1st Anthony Di Pietro 1940pts
2nd Cliff Ellmers 1856pts
3rd Jason Moujally 1468pts
4th Josh Micallef 1180pts
5th David Karabulut 720pts
6th Matthew Skelly 704pts
7th Justin Cooke 704pts
8th Shaun Bailey 368pts
9th Bailey Cunningham 360pts
10th Stuart Ridgwell 348pts
Pro/Am Showroom Stock Enduro
1st Zac Lo Presti 1960pts
2nd Phillip Borg 1876pts
3rd Sal Kreidie 1460pts
4th Dann Moujally 400pts
5th Paul Mullens 380pts
6th Kylie Ellmers 368pts
7th Kieran Jackson 368pts
8th Jordan Heaton 360pts
10th Scott Gibbens 360pts
Rookie Limited Enduro
1st Bruno Gullazi 1820pts
2nd Seb Bahadourian 1732pts
3rd Rob Bray 1548pts
4th Dave Hellemans 1528pts
5th Sean Berghofer 1488pts
6th Manuel Vassalo 1044pts
7th Jules Bahadourian 1032pts
8th Aaron Moyle 380pts
9th Adam Maroud 380pts
10th Theo Vande Pitte 368pts
11th Brad Phillips 360pts
12th Dave Williams 360pts
13th Kieran Jackson 352pts
14th Sheldon Drummond 352pts
15th Sal Kreidie 348pts
16th Matthew Mackendry 340pts
17th Luke Nyguen 340pts
Pro/Am Limited Enduro
1st Mitch Wayt 1968pts
2nd Josh Micallef 1868pts
3rd Dave Vella 1812pts
4th Matt Tyler 1772pts
5th Paul Leven 1420pts
6th Chinni Rao 1412pts
7th Travis Trethowan 720pts
8th Ash Deadman 708pts
9th Mark Quitadamo 700pts
10th Les Cooke 676pts
11th Brett Douglas 360pts
12th Adam Wilden 352pts
13th Sam Kajtezovic 344pts
Pro GP Runabout Enduro
1st Mitch Wayt 1968pts
2nd Kylie Ellmers 1804pts
3rd Paul Leven 1800pts
4th Josh Micallef 1484pts
5th Matt Tyler 1428pts
6th Chinni Rao 1420pts
7th Dave Vella 744pts
8th Mark Quitadamo 708pts
9th Les Cooke 692pts
10th Danny Moujally 352pts
11th Paulo Lorenzutta 348pts
12th Nik Pazanin 348pts
With thanks to the NSWPWC