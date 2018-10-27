AJSBA Event Calendar 2019

Australian racing for 2019 has already kicked off with 2 events over in Western Australia and race days next weekend in Queensland and New South Wales!

Remember that to be eligible for the 2019 Australian Watercross Championships you must have competed in at least 3 events from the 2018/2019 Season. To see a complete list of this seasons race days from our affiliated clubs please click the link below (Victoria dates to be announced soon).

If you have any queries please don’t hesitate to message or email us! be on the look out for the information and entries pack being released in the next few days!

018/2019 RACING SEASON

AJSBA

2019 Australian Watercross Championships:

5th, 6th, 7th April 2019 – Warners Bay, Lake Macquarie, New South Wales

WA – JetSport West

2018/2019 Race Series:

Round 1: 4th November 2018 – Time Trials, Mangles Bay, WA

Round 2: 16th December 2018 – Closed Course Racing, Mangles Bay, WA

Round 3: 6th January 2019 – Closed Course Racing, Mangles Bay, WA

Lancelin Ocean Classic: 12th January 2019 – Closed Course Racing, Lancelin, WA

Round 4: 24th February 2019 – Time Trials, Mangles Bay, WA

Round 5: 31st March 2019 – King of the River Closed Course Racing, Burswood Watersports Centre, WA

Round 6: 14th April 2019 – Closed Course Racing, Mangles Bay, WA

Round 7 : 5th May 2019 – Time Trials/Closed Course Racing, Mangles Bay, WA

QLD – NQPWCC (Time Trials)

11th November 2018 – Townsville Strand, Townsville, QLD

2nd March 2019 – Ross River, Townsville, QLD

QLD – QPWC

2019 Summer Race Series:

Round 1: 20th January 2019 – Redcliffe, QLD

Round 2: 10th February 2019 – Redcliffe, QLD

Round 3: 24th March 2019 – Redcliffe, QLD

2019 Moto Surf Titles:

17th February 2019 – Mudjimba, QLD

12th, 13th April 2019 – Alex Heads, QLD

2019 Queensland Titles:

4th, 5th May 2019 – Location TBA

NSW – NSWPWC

2018 Lake Mac PWC Race Series:

12th, 13th, 14th October 2018 – Warners Bay, Lake Macquarie, NSW

2018 Shoalhaven River Festival:

27th October 2018 – Nowra, Shoalhaven, NSW

2018/2019 NSW Watercross Championships:

Round 1: 11th November 2018 – Homestead Park, Chipping Norton Lakes, NSW

Round 2: 2nd December 2018 – Homestead Park, Chipping Norton Lakes, NSW

Round 3: 20th January 2019 – Homestead Park, Chipping Norton Lakes, NSW

Round 4: 10th February 2019 – Raffertys Resort, Cams Wharf, NSW

Round 5: 24th February 2019 – Raffertys Resort, Cams Wharf, NSW

2018/2019 Training Days:

Training Day 1: 9th February 2019 – Raffertys Resort, Cams Wharf, NSW

Training Day 2: 17th March 2019 – Raffertys Resort, Cams Wharf, NSW

VIC – Jettin Vic



www.ajsba.org.au/events/events/

