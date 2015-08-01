Please review the Agenda for tonights AGM (6 Sep 2018) to be held at the Killara Golf Club, 556 Pacific Highway, Killara.

I have also released an important new document ‘Overview of Key AJSBA Matters‘ to foster discussion and implement plans and actions on the organisational structure, budget, insurances, international affiliation, technology as it relates to licensing, email and communication and payments, juniors, event calendar, nationals, and the upcoming Coronial inquest into the untimely death of Joseph Scaturchio at the 2012 Australian Championships.

Regards

Mark Glew

AJSBA President

Here are the documents again (pdf):

2018 AJSBA AGM Agenda

Overview of Key AJSBA Matters