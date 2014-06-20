ABP SIGN LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH BUND HOLDING GROUP

Monday, 12 December: Aquabike Promotion, the organiser and promoter of the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship is pleased to announce an exclusive long-term partnership with BUND Holding Group.

The multi-year agreement was signed today in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates between ABP Director, Raimondo Di San Germano and BUND Holding Group President, Mr Xin Chongjie.

The agreement follows the two highly successful Aquabike and Nations Cup Grand Prix of Shanghai that took place earlier in the year on Dishui Lake in Shanghai Harbour City that were recognised and acclaimed as the first ‘carbon neutral’ events across both sports to be staged in the Peoples Republic of China. “I was very impressed with both the Aquabike and Nations Cup events that we hosted earlier this year and I am delighted to have established a long-term partnership with ABP that will enable us to work closely to further develop and promote both these very exciting sports in the Peoples Republic of China.” said BUND Holding Group President, Mr Xin Chongjie.

The new partnership affords BUND Holding Group the exclusive rights in China to promote multiple categories of Aquabike competition under ABP’s sporting portfolio, including circuit, parallel slalom, offshore, endurance and jet raid. “We are very pleased to extend and strengthen our association with BUND Holding Group and the agreement will enable us to introduce world championship offshore, endurance and jet raid events into China for the first time.” said Raimondo Di San Germano.

The UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship is one of the fastest, most demanding and entertaining sports on water attracting the world’s best riders.

Circuit, Parallel Slalom, Endurance, Offshore and Jet Raid combine speed, skill and sheer raw power producing adrenalin-fuelled non-stop action and edge-of-the-seat racing, with the Freestyle category delivering improbable feats of artistry and insane aerial acrobatics.

