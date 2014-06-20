Jetski Fishing Australia BBQ and send off for Glenn & Lorraine Keating

Jetski Fishing is very proud to anounce its opening event and get together, to be combined with raising money for the Cancer Council Australia. Please join us at 6am on 2nd April 2016 at Woy Woy Boat ramp to send off Glenn & Lorraine Keating as they attempt to set a new World Record by circumnavigating Australia by Personal Water Craft. “Terra Australis-Girt by Sea” is an adventure that both Glenn and Lorraine are embarking on to raise as much money as they can for the Cancer Council.

On 1st April 2016, Glenn and Lorraine have been granted approval to leave from Sydney Harbour, but sadly for the Jetski community it doesn’t allow us to give them the send off they deserve . To remedy this, we are inviting every willing Jetski owner and rider to take their fishing kits off and to turn up to Woy Woy boat ramp on the 2nd April 2016, to give Glenn and Lorraine the send off they deserve. Lets show them an exit out off Broken Bay that no one will ever forget.



In true Aussie fassion, we will be bringing the BBQ and making Bacon and Egg Rolls, all we ask is you bring a gold coin donation (but you can donate more if you like). Tell one and tell all!



If you are coming please you can email through the website http://www.terraaustralisgirtbysea.com.au/ indicating your interest in the event. or just let us know that your coming on this event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JetskiFishingAus/.