2019 Yamaha WaveRunner model release

It’s still early days as the Yamaha Waverunner range for 2019 has just been released but only in basic form. It appears there is a new generation Yamaha FX series WaveRunner with a new hull design and predicted to have a multi-colour LCD touchscreen dash. Surprisingly there is no 4-stroke replacement for the venerable 2-stroke Superjet which was phased out this year.

The championship-winning GP1800 introduced two years ago will be renamed the GP1800R for 2019, and gains new graphics and newly designed ride plate and intake grate.

There is no more power for the supercharged 1.8-litre engine but the GP1800R gets a revised top loader intake grate, and race-designed ride plates that Yamaha says enables “sharper and more predictable handling and better hook up in rough water and cornering”.

Yamaha’s other race-winning WaveRunner, the VXR, retains its naturally aspirated 1.8-litre engine but gains a new lightweight NanoXcel2 hull to improve power-to-weight performance, and also gains a top loader intake grate and competition-ready ride plates.

A new VX Cruiser HO edition adds tiered seating and gains the naturally aspirated 1.8-litre four-cylinder from the FX HO rather than the TR-1 three-cylinder engine used across the rest of the VX range.

The base model EX also gains a boost with the addition of the EX-R, which will get a more powerful version of the TR-1 three-cylinder 1049cc engine and a lighter NanoXcel2 hull.