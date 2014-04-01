2019 QPWC Summer Series Rd 2 Results

|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round
Points
|
Series
Points
|
|
|
MOD LITES
|
|
|
1st
|
56
|
Tony Gray
|
53
|
113
|
2nd
|
41
|
Emma Harris
|
48
|
101
|
3rd
|
8
|
Paul Simon
|
–
|
60
|
|
|
MASTERS
|
|
|
1st
|
X
|
Jared Martin
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
0
|
Mark Mc Enery
|
53
|
106
|
3rd
|
71
|
Brett Douglas
|
–
|
48
|
4th
|
26
|
Tim O’neill
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK 1500 SKI
|
|
|
1st
|
14
|
Matt Daley
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
259
|
Thaine O’keefe
|
–
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round Points
|
Series Points
|
|
|
PRO AM NAT ASP RA
|
|
|
1st
|
9
|
Julian Spencer
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
667
|
Dave Matic
|
41
|
91
|
3rd
|
74
|
Brett Whittaker
|
39
|
87
|
4th
|
78
|
Joel Batt
|
53
|
53
|
5th
|
53
|
Jamie Eade
|
–
|
53
|
6th
|
84
|
Justin Latham
|
43
|
43
|
7th
|
181
|
Aaron Jones
|
36
|
36
|
|
|
PRO AM STOCK RA
|
|
|
1st
|
16aB
|
Mitch Wayt
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
271
|
Paul Mullins
|
39
|
92
|
3rd
|
200
|
Paul Bazeley
|
53
|
53
|
4th
|
21
|
Andrew Cooper
|
48
|
48
|
5th
|
8
|
Brendon Limbert
|
–
|
48
|
6th
|
75
|
Frank Williams
|
43
|
43
|
7th
|
16aR
|
Brett Douglass
|
–
|
43
|
8th
|
86
|
John Howard
|
–
|
39
|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round Points
|
Series Points
|
|
|
PRO AM LTD SKI
|
|
|
1st
|
21
|
Jake Beekman
|
60
|
113
|
2nd
|
25
|
Clyde Grant
|
48
|
108
|
3rd
|
13
|
Damian Somes
|
53
|
96
|
4th
|
8
|
Paul Simon
|
36
|
84
|
5th
|
41
|
Emma Harris
|
43
|
79
|
6th
|
X
|
Jared Martin
|
39
|
72
|
7th
|
411
|
Mark Mc Enery
|
33
|
60
|
8th
|
141
|
Jordi O’Keefe
|
–
|
39
|
9th
|
9
|
Jake Somes
|
–
|
30
|
10th
|
79
|
Renee Ball
|
–
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNIORS
|
|
|
1st
|
18
|
Cooper Beekman
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
16
|
Travis Craft
|
53
|
106
|
|
|
|
|
|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round Points
|
Series Points
|
|
|
SHOWROOM STOCK RA
|
|
|
1st
|
24
|
Kris Collins
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
41/667
|
Mark Dallow
|
53
|
106
|
3rd
|
63
|
Gary Craft
|
39
|
78
|
4th
|
74
|
Brett Whittaker
|
36
|
66
|
5th
|
461
|
Troy Hudson
|
48
|
48
|
6th
|
2
|
Bailey Cunningham
|
–
|
48
|
7th
|
27
|
Dean Burton
|
43
|
43
|
8th
|
32
|
Dan Makay
|
–
|
43
|
9th
|
99
|
Marcin Ciez
|
–
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round Points
|
Series Points
|
|
|
PRO AM REC LITES
|
|
|
1st
|
78
|
Joel Batt
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
47
|
Tina Eyles
|
48
|
101
|
3rd
|
13
|
Aaron Beattie
|
53
|
96
|
4th
|
22
|
Josh Vella
|
43
|
91
|
5th
|
111
|
Scott Phillips
|
–
|
39
|
6th
|
182
|
Aaron Brady
|
–
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VINTAGE
|
|
|
1st
|
11
|
Bill Yates
|
60
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round
Points
|
Series
Points
|
|
|
PRO OPEN RA
|
|
|
1st
|
16aB
|
Mitch Wayt
|
60
|
120
|
2nd
|
200
|
Paul Bazeley
|
53
|
106
|
3rd
|
84
|
Justin Latham
|
48
|
91
|
4th
|
16aR
|
Brett Douglas
|
43
|
79
|
5th
|
2
|
Bailey Cunningham
|
–
|
48
|
6th
|
888
|
Jamie Eade
|
–
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round Points
|
Series Points
|
|
|
ENDURO PRO AM STOCK
|
|
|
1st
|
20
|
Matt Daley
|
400
|
800
|
2nd
|
271
|
Paul Mullins
|
368
|
748
|
3rd
|
21
|
Andrew Cooper
|
380
|
380
|
4th
|
91
|
Matt Watts
|
–
|
368
|
5th
|
8
|
Brendon Limbert
|
–
|
360
|
|
|
ENDURO SHOWROOM STOCK
|
|
|
1st
|
41
|
Mark Dallow
|
352
|
752
|
2nd
|
2
|
Bailey Cunningham
|
–
|
380
|
3rd
|
63
|
Gary Craft
|
–
|
368
|
4th
|
99
|
Marcin Ciez
|
–
|
360
|
5th
|
74
|
Brett Whittaker
|
344
|
344
|
|
|
ENDURO PRO AM GP
|
|
|
1st
|
200
|
Paul Bazeley
|
380
|
780
|
2nd
|
75
|
Frank Williams
|
368
|
748
|
3rd
|
71
|
Brett Douglas
|
400
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
Thanks to Jeff Lakeford and the QPWC
Tags :