2019 QPWC Summer Series Rd 2 Results

POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    MOD LITES    
1st 56 Tony Gray 53 113
2nd 41 Emma Harris 48 101
3rd 8 Paul Simon 60
    MASTERS    
1st X Jared Martin 60 120
2nd 0 Mark Mc Enery 53 106
3rd 71 Brett Douglas 48
4th 26 Tim O’neill  
         
    STOCK 1500 SKI    
1st 14 Matt Daley 60 120
2nd 259 Thaine O’keefe 53
         
         
         
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    PRO AM NAT ASP RA    
1st 9 Julian Spencer 60 120
2nd 667 Dave Matic 41 91
3rd 74 Brett Whittaker 39 87
4th 78 Joel Batt 53 53
5th 53 Jamie Eade 53
6th 84 Justin Latham 43 43
7th 181 Aaron Jones 36 36
    PRO AM STOCK RA    
1st 16aB Mitch Wayt 60 120
2nd 271 Paul Mullins 39 92
3rd 200 Paul Bazeley 53 53
4th 21 Andrew Cooper 48 48
5th 8 Brendon Limbert 48
6th 75 Frank Williams 43 43
7th 16aR Brett Douglass 43
8th 86 John Howard 39
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    PRO AM LTD SKI    
1st 21 Jake Beekman 60 113
2nd 25 Clyde Grant 48 108
3rd 13 Damian Somes 53 96
4th 8 Paul Simon 36 84
5th 41 Emma Harris 43 79
6th X Jared Martin 39 72
7th 411 Mark Mc Enery 33 60
8th 141 Jordi O’Keefe 39
9th 9 Jake Somes 30
10th 79 Renee Ball 24
         
    JUNIORS    
1st 18 Cooper Beekman 60 120
2nd 16 Travis Craft 53 106
         
                                          POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    SHOWROOM STOCK RA    
1st 24 Kris Collins 60 120
2nd 41/667 Mark Dallow 53 106
3rd 63 Gary Craft 39 78
4th 74 Brett Whittaker 36 66
5th 461 Troy Hudson 48 48
6th 2 Bailey Cunningham 48
7th 27 Dean Burton 43 43
8th 32 Dan Makay 43
9th 99 Marcin Ciez 36
         
         
         
         
         
         
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    PRO AM REC LITES    
1st 78 Joel Batt 60 120
2nd 47 Tina Eyles 48 101
3rd 13 Aaron Beattie 53 96
4th 22 Josh Vella 43 91
5th 111 Scott Phillips 39
6th 182 Aaron Brady 36
         
    VINTAGE    
1st 11 Bill Yates 60 120
         
         
         
         
         
         
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    PRO OPEN RA    
1st 16aB Mitch Wayt 60 120
2nd 200 Paul Bazeley 53 106
3rd 84 Justin Latham 48 91
4th 16aR Brett Douglas 43 79
5th 2 Bailey Cunningham 48
6th 888 Jamie Eade 39
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
                  POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    ENDURO PRO AM STOCK    
1st 20 Matt Daley 400 800
2nd 271 Paul Mullins 368 748
3rd 21 Andrew Cooper 380 380
4th 91 Matt Watts 368
5th 8 Brendon Limbert 360
    ENDURO SHOWROOM STOCK    
1st 41 Mark Dallow 352 752
2nd 2 Bailey Cunningham 380
3rd 63 Gary Craft 368
4th 99 Marcin Ciez 360
5th 74 Brett Whittaker 344 344
    ENDURO PRO AM GP    
1st 200 Paul Bazeley 380 780
2nd 75 Frank Williams 368 748
3rd 71 Brett Douglas 400 400
         

Thanks to Jeff Lakeford and the QPWC

Share this post on:

Google+ Linkedin Reddit Tumblr+ @Email to

Tags :