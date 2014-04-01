2019 QPWC Summer Series Rd 1 Results

2019 QPWC Summer Series Round 1 results

POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    MOD LITES    
1st 56 Tony Gray 144 60
2nd 41 Emma Harris 118 53
         
    MASTERS    
1st X Jared Martin 122 60
2nd 0 Mark Mc Enery 105 53
3rd 71 Brett Douglas 105 48
4th 26 Tim O’neill 33 43
         
    STOCK 1500 SKI    
1st 14 Matt Daley 173 60
2nd 259 Thaine O’keefe 166 53
         
         
         
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    PRO AM NAT ASP RA    
1st 9 Julian Spencer 180 60
2nd 888 Jamie Eade 154 53
3rd 74 Brett Whittaker 149 48
4th 667 Dave Matic 129 43
         
    PRO AM STOCK RA    
1st 16A blue Mitch Wayt 173 60
2nd 271 Paul Mullens 149 53
3rd 8 Brendon Limbert 134 48
4th 16A red Brett Douglas 113 43
5th 86 John Howard 78 39
         
         
         
         
Pro Am Nat Asp RA / Pro Am Stock RA  
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    PRO AM LTD SKI    
1st 25 Clyde Grant 180 60
2nd 21 Jake Beekman 140 53
3rd 8 Paul Simon 137 48
4th 13 Damian Somes 129 43
5th 141 Jordi O’keefe 119 39
6th 41 Emma Harris 117 36
7th X Jared Martin 87 33
8th 9 Jake Somes 60 30
9th 411 Mark Mc Enery 49 27
10th 79 Renae Ball 48 24
         
    JUNIORS    
1st 18 Cooper Beekman 111 60
2nd 16 Travis Craft 66 53
         
Pro Am Ltd Ski / Juniors  
                                          POs Number Showroom Stock RA     Name Round Points Series Points
1st 24 Kristian Collins 166 60
2nd 41 Mark Dallow 159 53
3rd 2 Bailey Cunningham 139 48
4th 32 Dan Makay 132 43
5th 63 Gary Craft 127 39
6th 99 Marcin Ciez 72 36
7th 74 Brett Whittaker 39 33
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
Pro Am Rec Lites / Vintage  
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    PRO AM REC LITES    
1st 78 Joel Batt 173 60
2nd 47 Tina Eyles 140 53
3rd 22 Josh Veila 130 48
4th 13 Aaron Beattie 117 43
5th 111 Scott Phillips 113 39
6th 182 Aaron Brady 108 36
         
    VINTAGE    
1st 11 Bill Yates 122 60
         
         
         
         
         
         
POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
1st 16A Blue Mitch Wayt 180 60
2nd 200 Paul Bazeley 142 53
3rd 2 Bailey Cunningham 134 48
4th 84 Justin Latham 130 43
5th 888 Jamie Eade 126 39
6th 16A Red Brett Douglas 89 36
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
         
Pro Open RA
                  POs Number   Name Round Points Series Points
    ENDURO PRO AM STOCK    
1st 20 Matt Daley 380 400
2nd 271 Paul Mullens 368 380
3rd 91 Matt Watts 348 368
4th 8 Brendon Limbert 336 360
         
    ENDURO SHOWROOM STOCK    
1st 41 Mark Dallow 360 400
2nd 2 Bailey Cunningham 352 380
3rd 63 Gary Craft 344 368
4th 99 Marcin Ciez 332 360
         
    ENDURO PRO AM GP    
1st 200 Paul Bazeley 400 400
2nd 75 Frank Williams 340 380
         
         

Results and pic courtesy QPWC and Everything Watercraft

