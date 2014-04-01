2019 QPWC Summer Series Rd 1 Results

2019 QPWC Summer Series Round 1 results
|
POs
|
Number
|
Name
|
Round
Points
|
Series
Points
|
|
|
MOD LITES
|
|
|
1st
|
56
|
Tony Gray
|
144
|
60
|
2nd
|
41
|
Emma Harris
|
118
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MASTERS
|
|
|
1st
|
X
|
Jared Martin
|
122
|
60
|
2nd
|
0
|
Mark Mc Enery
|
105
|
53
|
3rd
|
71
|
Brett Douglas
|
105
|
48
|
4th
|
26
|
Tim O’neill
|
33
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCK 1500 SKI
|
|
|
1st
|
14
|
Matt Daley
|
173
|
60
|
2nd
|
259
|
Thaine O’keefe
|
166
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRO AM NAT ASP RA
|
|
|
1st
|
9
|
Julian Spencer
|
180
|
60
|
2nd
|
888
|
Jamie Eade
|
154
|
53
|
3rd
|
74
|
Brett Whittaker
|
149
|
48
|
4th
|
667
|
Dave Matic
|
129
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRO AM STOCK RA
|
|
|
1st
|
16A blue
|
Mitch Wayt
|
173
|
60
|
2nd
|
271
|
Paul Mullens
|
149
|
53
|
3rd
|
8
|
Brendon Limbert
|
134
|
48
|
4th
|
16A red
|
Brett Douglas
|
113
|
43
|
5th
|
86
|
John Howard
|
78
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro Am Nat Asp RA / Pro Am Stock RA
|
|
|
|
PRO AM LTD SKI
|
|
|
1st
|
25
|
Clyde Grant
|
180
|
60
|
2nd
|
21
|
Jake Beekman
|
140
|
53
|
3rd
|
8
|
Paul Simon
|
137
|
48
|
4th
|
13
|
Damian Somes
|
129
|
43
|
5th
|
141
|
Jordi O’keefe
|
119
|
39
|
6th
|
41
|
Emma Harris
|
117
|
36
|
7th
|
X
|
Jared Martin
|
87
|
33
|
8th
|
9
|
Jake Somes
|
60
|
30
|
9th
|
411
|
Mark Mc Enery
|
49
|
27
|
10th
|
79
|
Renae Ball
|
48
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNIORS
|
|
|
1st
|
18
|
Cooper Beekman
|
111
|
60
|
2nd
|
16
|
Travis Craft
|
66
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
24
|
Kristian Collins
|
166
|
60
|
2nd
|
41
|
Mark Dallow
|
159
|
53
|
3rd
|
2
|
Bailey Cunningham
|
139
|
48
|
4th
|
32
|
Dan Makay
|
132
|
43
|
5th
|
63
|
Gary Craft
|
127
|
39
|
6th
|
99
|
Marcin Ciez
|
72
|
36
|
7th
|
74
|
Brett Whittaker
|
39
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro Am Rec Lites / Vintage
|
|
|
|
PRO AM REC LITES
|
|
|
1st
|
78
|
Joel Batt
|
173
|
60
|
2nd
|
47
|
Tina Eyles
|
140
|
53
|
3rd
|
22
|
Josh Veila
|
130
|
48
|
4th
|
13
|
Aaron Beattie
|
117
|
43
|
5th
|
111
|
Scott Phillips
|
113
|
39
|
6th
|
182
|
Aaron Brady
|
108
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VINTAGE
|
|
|
1st
|
11
|
Bill Yates
|
122
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st
|
16A Blue
|
Mitch Wayt
|
180
|
60
|
2nd
|
200
|
Paul Bazeley
|
142
|
53
|
3rd
|
2
|
Bailey Cunningham
|
134
|
48
|
4th
|
84
|
Justin Latham
|
130
|
43
|
5th
|
888
|
Jamie Eade
|
126
|
39
|
6th
|
16A Red
|
Brett Douglas
|
89
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENDURO PRO AM STOCK
|
|
|
1st
|
20
|
Matt Daley
|
380
|
400
|
2nd
|
271
|
Paul Mullens
|
368
|
380
|
3rd
|
91
|
Matt Watts
|
348
|
368
|
4th
|
8
|
Brendon Limbert
|
336
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENDURO SHOWROOM STOCK
|
|
|
1st
|
41
|
Mark Dallow
|
360
|
400
|
2nd
|
2
|
Bailey Cunningham
|
352
|
380
|
3rd
|
63
|
Gary Craft
|
344
|
368
|
4th
|
99
|
Marcin Ciez
|
332
|
360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENDURO PRO AM GP
|
|
|
1st
|
200
|
Paul Bazeley
|
400
|
400
|
2nd
|
75
|
Frank Williams
|
340
|
380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results and pic courtesy QPWC and Everything Watercraft