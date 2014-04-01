2019 QPWC Summer Series Rd 1 Results

2019 QPWC Summer Series Round 1 results

POs Number Name Round Points Series Points MOD LITES 1st 56 Tony Gray 144 60 2nd 41 Emma Harris 118 53 MASTERS 1st X Jared Martin 122 60 2nd 0 Mark Mc Enery 105 53 3rd 71 Brett Douglas 105 48 4th 26 Tim O’neill 33 43 STOCK 1500 SKI 1st 14 Matt Daley 173 60 2nd 259 Thaine O’keefe 166 53

POs Number Name Round Points Series Points PRO AM NAT ASP RA 1st 9 Julian Spencer 180 60 2nd 888 Jamie Eade 154 53 3rd 74 Brett Whittaker 149 48 4th 667 Dave Matic 129 43 PRO AM STOCK RA 1st 16A blue Mitch Wayt 173 60 2nd 271 Paul Mullens 149 53 3rd 8 Brendon Limbert 134 48 4th 16A red Brett Douglas 113 43 5th 86 John Howard 78 39

POs Number Name Round Points Series Points PRO AM LTD SKI 1st 25 Clyde Grant 180 60 2nd 21 Jake Beekman 140 53 3rd 8 Paul Simon 137 48 4th 13 Damian Somes 129 43 5th 141 Jordi O’keefe 119 39 6th 41 Emma Harris 117 36 7th X Jared Martin 87 33 8th 9 Jake Somes 60 30 9th 411 Mark Mc Enery 49 27 10th 79 Renae Ball 48 24 JUNIORS 1st 18 Cooper Beekman 111 60 2nd 16 Travis Craft 66 53

POs Number Showroom Stock RA Name Round Points Series Points 1st 24 Kristian Collins 166 60 2nd 41 Mark Dallow 159 53 3rd 2 Bailey Cunningham 139 48 4th 32 Dan Makay 132 43 5th 63 Gary Craft 127 39 6th 99 Marcin Ciez 72 36 7th 74 Brett Whittaker 39 33

POs Number Name Round Points Series Points PRO AM REC LITES 1st 78 Joel Batt 173 60 2nd 47 Tina Eyles 140 53 3rd 22 Josh Veila 130 48 4th 13 Aaron Beattie 117 43 5th 111 Scott Phillips 113 39 6th 182 Aaron Brady 108 36 VINTAGE 1st 11 Bill Yates 122 60

POs Number Name Round Points Series Points 1st 16A Blue Mitch Wayt 180 60 2nd 200 Paul Bazeley 142 53 3rd 2 Bailey Cunningham 134 48 4th 84 Justin Latham 130 43 5th 888 Jamie Eade 126 39 6th 16A Red Brett Douglas 89 36

POs Number Name Round Points Series Points ENDURO PRO AM STOCK 1st 20 Matt Daley 380 400 2nd 271 Paul Mullens 368 380 3rd 91 Matt Watts 348 368 4th 8 Brendon Limbert 336 360 ENDURO SHOWROOM STOCK 1st 41 Mark Dallow 360 400 2nd 2 Bailey Cunningham 352 380 3rd 63 Gary Craft 344 368 4th 99 Marcin Ciez 332 360 ENDURO PRO AM GP 1st 200 Paul Bazeley 400 400 2nd 75 Frank Williams 340 380

Results and pic courtesy QPWC and Everything Watercraft