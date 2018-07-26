2018 Yamaha Waverunner Line Up

2018 YAMAHA FX® SERIES

Includes the YAMAHA FX Limited SVHO®,

FX SVHO®, FX Cruiser SVHO®, FX Cruiser® HO, FX® HO

• Best-selling luxury performance models in the industry

• Lightweight NanoXcel®2 hulls, decks, and liners (SVHO models)

• Features Yamaha’s RiDE™ dual handlebar throttle controls

• Equipped with five position electronic trim control

• FX Limited SVHO returns with complete watersports accessory package that comes with everything active families need for a full day of fun on the water

For 2018, the best-selling luxury performance series returns with all of the features that make them the most technologically advanced watercraft in the industry.



Advanced Throttle Control Features

On the handlebars, the entire FX line includes RiDE, Yamaha’s dual handlebar throttle controls that deliver the utmost control moving forward or in reverse.

RiDE could not be more intuitive. The right handlebar lever is forward. The left is reverse. At speed, the left handlebar lever will also slow you down. Release both right and left levers and the watercraft is in neutral. No shifting. No gears. The only thing to think about is how much fun it is to RiDE.

In addition to having the most advanced throttle control system on a personal watercraft, the FX line also comes with five-position electronic trim, which allows the rider to adjust the handling characteristics of the watercraft on the fly from a looser, more playful feel to a more planted, high-performance experience.



Next Generation NanoXcel Hulls, Decks, and Liners for SVHO Models

The FX Limited SVHO, FX Cruiser SVHO, and FX SVHO feature the second generation of Yamaha’s proprietary lightweight NanoXcel hull, deck, and liner material. NanoXcel 2 reduces the weight of FX SVHO models by 46 lbs while maintaining the structural integrity of the watercraft.

To create NanoXcel 2, Yamaha engineers innovated at the microscopic level using a combination of “nano” clay and glass micro-bubbles to develop a new stronger resin that uses less material.

The glass micro-bubbles used in NanoXcel 2 are smaller and stronger than other filler materials, contributing to the strength, rigidity and light weight of the new hulls and decks.



Yamaha Super Vortex High Output (SVHO) Marine Engine

The FX Limited SVHO, FX Cruiser SVHO, and FX SVHO get their name from the Yamaha Super Vortex High Output marine engine that delivers more power and torque than any other Yamaha WaveRunner engine.

The SVHO engine features a high-performance intercooler, increased supercharger air intake capacity and boost, and a modified fuel injection system for increased fuel flow.

Under the waterline, the SVHO engine is matched with a 160mm eight-vane pump for maximum thrust volume and paired it with a top loader intake grate to optimize its efficiency and hookup in rough water.

Matched with the NanoXcel 2 hull and deck material, the result is extraordinary power and thrust in an extremely lightweight package, delivering a superior power to weight ratio.



Key Comfort and Convenience Features on Yamaha’s FX Models Include:

• Yamaha’s exclusive theater seating on all FX Cruiser® models and FX Limited SVHO

• Adjustable handlebars that give the driver the feeling of utmost control and comfort

• RiDE – Yamaha’s dual throttle controls that deliver the utmost control at all speeds

• Cruise Assist and No Wake Mode that set and hold a consistent speed while cruising or towing or setting a perfect no wake speed for those long no wake zones

• Storage under the hood, a watertight storage at the helm, a helm storage box, watertight storage under the rear seat, and even a convenient stern swim platform storage for wet items

• Yamaha’s exclusive pull-up cleats on Cruiser models

• Yamaha’s exclusive remote transmitter security system and Low RPM Mode, which can reduce fuel consumption by up to 26 percent

• Yamaha’s Command Link® instrumentation controls that make it easy to control the instrumentation functions

• Multi-function electronic information center that includes speed, RPM, fuel level, low fuel warning, hour meter, and even water temp.

And like all world-class luxury vehicles, the quality, craftsmanship, and overall styling are nothing less than stunning. The FX design is a combination of symmetry, balance and sleek flow made possible by Yamaha’s proprietary NanoXcel material and closed molded manufacturing process.

This process creates smooth, exact parts every time. There are no ribs or structural inconsistencies that show through the finished product. Finally, Yamaha’s industry leading metallic paint gives the FX line a deep, rich look that no other manufacturer can match.



FX Limited SVHO

• Features 1.8L supercharged Yamaha SVHO engine and 160mm jet pump

• Offered with Watersports package

• Offered with Yamaha’s exclusive Cruiser Seat



FX SVHO

• Features 1.8L supercharged Yamaha SVHO marine engine and 160mm jet pump



FX Cruiser SVHO

• Powered by 1.8L supercharged Yamaha SVHO marine engine and 160mm jet pump

• Offered with Yamaha’s exclusive Cruiser Seat

FX Cruiser HO

• Powered by 1.8L normally-aspirated Yamaha HO marine engine and 155mm jet pump

• Offered with Yamaha’s exclusive Cruiser Seat



FX HO

• Powered by 1.8L normally-aspirated Yamaha HO marine engine and 155mm jet pump

2018 YAMAHA PERFORMANCE RACE SERIES

Includes the GP®1800, VXR®, and SuperJet™

The industry’s best-selling performance race series returns intact and bolder than ever with new colors and graphics. For 2018, Yamaha’s high-performance models include the supercharged GP1800, the normally-aspirated VXR, and the iconic SuperJet stand-up WaveRunner®.



Yamaha GP1800: The King of the Closed Course

The GP1800 is the quickest, fastest, most precise handling WaveRunner that Yamaha has ever designed. The GP1800 is designed for closed-course racing, and experienced high-performance enthusiasts.

The GP1800 features the most powerful WaveRunner engine available today and a super-lightweight hull based on the Yamaha VXR, the winningest non-supercharged watercraft raced today.

The GP1800 gets its awesome power from the Yamaha Super Vortex High Output marine engine that delivers more torque than any other Yamaha WaveRunner engine. It’s the same supercharged 1.8L motor that powered the Yamaha FZR® to numerous world and national racing championships in recent years.

The SVHO engine features a high-performance intercooler, increased supercharger air intake capacity and boost, and a modified fuel injection system for increased fuel flow.

Under the waterline, the SVHO engine is matched with a 160mm eight-vane pump for maximum thrust volume. Combined with its ultra-lightweight NanoXcel® 2 hull and deck material, the result is extraordinary power and thrust in an extremely lightweight package, delivering a power to weight ratio not seen before in a personal watercraft.

The GP1800 shares the same race-proven hull design featured on the Yamaha VXR. With its defined hull strakes, soft bow chines, and race infused keel shape, this hull delivers excellent stability and precise responsiveness and predictability for a thrilling riding experience.



Advanced Throttle Control Features

On the handlebars, the GP1800 includes Yamaha’s award-winning RiDE® system, the industry’s first dual handlebar throttle controls that deliver the utmost control moving forward or in reverse. Also included is electronic trim that allows the rider to dial in the handling of the GP1800 to their personal preference or water conditions.



Yamaha VXR: The Most Dominant Normally Aspirated PWC Today

The Yamaha VXR proves that a powerful 1.8L normally aspirated engine wrapped in Yamaha’s first-generation NanoXcel lightweight hull material is more than a match for the competition’s supercharged models. In fact, the VXR is one of the most successful race models that Yamaha has ever designed, beating the competition’s supercharged models on and off the race course.

Specification wise, the VXR is nearly identical to the GP1800, except for the engine, 155mm pump, and the NanoXcel material used. And like the GP1800, the VXR comes complete with RiDE and electric trim.

And like all world-class vehicles, the quality, craftsmanship, and overall styling are nothing less than stunning.

The look of the GP1800 and VXR is a combination of symmetry, balance and sleek flow made possible by Yamaha’s closed-molded process that creates smooth, exact parts every time. There are no ribs or structural inconsistencies that show through the finished product. Finally, Yamaha’s industry-leading metallic paint gives the GP1800 and VXR a striking look that no other manufacturer can match.

The GP1800 and VXR are winners that are designed for winners. For buyers seeking the utmost performance direct from the factory, the Yamaha GP1800 and VXR are the only choices.

SuperJet: Yamaha’s Iconic Stand-up Returns

To say the Yamaha SuperJet is an industry icon is an understatement. It’s the longest-running model in the history of the sport, and the last high revving two-stroke model on the water today. It’s made for competition, and you need a competition license to purchase it.

Lightweight, stable, and fast, the SuperJet continues to be the first choice for freestyle riders, closed course racers, and big wave freeriders.

2018 YAMAHA VX® SERIES

Includes the YAMAHA VX®, VX® Deluxe, VX Cruiser®, VX® Limited, and VX Cruiser® HO

• Industry’s best-selling models in the recreation category

• VX, VX Deluxe, VX Cruiser, and VX Limited feature Yamaha’s award-winning TR-1™ High Output engine

• VX Cruiser HO features Yamaha’s ultra-high performance 1.8L engine

• VX Limited includes complete a watersports accessory pack that includes everything the active family needs for full days of fun on the water

• VX Cruiser, VX Limited, and VX Cruiser HO offer theater-style 3-person Cruiser® Seat

• All VX models features RiDE® system, the industry’s first dual handlebar throttle controls that deliver the utmost control moving forward or in reverse

For 2018, the industry’s best-selling recreation series of all time returns with the features and fun that have made this line the choice for more families than any other WaveRunner in history.

The VX Series includes the flagship VX Limited, the VX Cruiser HO with its 1.8L normally-aspirated engine, the VX Cruiser, the VX Deluxe and the VX base model.



VX Limited

The VX Limited is the most deluxe VX model offered to date featuring the new Yamaha TR-1 HO engine along with special color and graphics, four pull-up cleats, a ski tow eye, enhanced 3D Yamaha logo and a 12 volt plug for electronics.

The VX Limited features an accessory pack with everything a family needs for a full day of watersports activities, including a color matched tube and rope, a tube inflator, a tube holder, rope bag and dry bag.

VX Cruiser HO

The VX Cruiser HO is a different animal all together powered by the same 1.8L normally-aspirated Yamaha marine engine that has carried the Yamaha VXR® to multiple national racing titles.

That’s not to say that this little beast doesn’t have a tame side. Both the VX Limited and VX Cruiser HO come equipped with the industry’s best comfort and convenience features, including No Wake Mode, Cruise Assist and Yamaha’s award-winning RiDE® dual throttle handlebar controls.



Award-winning Yamaha TR-1 HO Marine Engine

The Yamaha TR-1 High Output marine engine is the pinnacle of engine innovation and powers all models in Yamaha’s VX line. The TR-1 motor is 13 percent more powerful than the retired Yamaha MR-1™ engine while being 40 percent smaller in size and 20 percent lighter in weight. Yamaha achieves this by eliminating a reduction gear, integrating the oil tank, and using fewer and smaller parts. The result is quicker acceleration, higher top end speeds, with better fuel economy and more fun for the rider.



Advanced Throttle Control Features

On the handlebars, the VX Limited, VX Cruiser HO, VX Cruiser, and VX Deluxe include Yamaha’s premium Cruise Assist for setting and holding a consistent speed, No Wake Mode™ to set the engine’s RPMs at a perfect no wake speed; and RiDE, Yamaha’s dual handlebar throttle controls that deliver the utmost control moving forward or in reverse. RiDE is also available on the base VX model.

RiDE could not be more intuitive. The right handlebar lever is forward. The left is reverse. At speed, the left handlebar lever will also slow you down. Release both right and left levers and the watercraft is in neutral. No shifting. No gears. The only thing to think about is how much fun it is to RiDE.

Superior Hull Design

Under the water line is one of the best handling hulls Yamaha has ever designed, featuring modified hull strakes, softer bow chines, and a new keel shape. This lightweight NanoXcel® hull (not included on base VX model) delivers excellent stability for three-up riding and towing, and precise responsiveness and predictability for thrilling one-up riding. There is not another hull in the value category that offers as much fun and excitement.



VX Limited

• Features TR-1 HO Yamaha Marine Engine and 155mm jet pump

• Offered with Watersports package

• Offered with Yamaha’s exclusive Cruiser Seat



VX Cruiser HO

• Features Yamaha 4-cylinder, 4-stroke 1.8L High Output and 155mm jet pump

• Offered with Yamaha’s exclusive Cruiser Seat



VX Cruiser

• Features TR-1 HO Yamaha Marine Engine and 155mm jet pump

• Offered with Yamaha’s exclusive Cruiser Seat



VX Deluxe

• Best-selling model in the history of the PWC industry

• Features TR-1 HO Yamaha Marine Engine and 155mm jet pump



VX

• Features TR-1 HO Yamaha Marine Engine and 155mm jet pump

2018 YAMAHA EX® SERIES

Includes the YAMAHA EX®, EX® Sport, and EX® Deluxe

• Designed for buyers seeking an affordable entry to the sport of personal watercraft riding.

• Powered by Yamaha’s award-winning TR-1™ engine.

• Delivers best performance, stability, and reliability in the Rec Lite category.

• EX Deluxe equipped with RiDE®.

For 2018, the fun and affordable Yamaha EX Series returns to the Rec Lite category with a bold new look that jumps off the sales floor.

Included in the EX Series are the EX, EX Sport, and EX Deluxe. These models are shorter in length, lighter in weight, and more affordable than any three-person WaveRunner that Yamaha has offered in the past.

However, the EX Series is manufactured with the same durable materials and high level of craftsmanship that Yamaha is renowned for. The result is a fun, exciting Rec Lite WaveRunner that families can enjoy for years.

Powered by the Award-Winning TR-1 Marine Engine



The EX is powered by Yamaha’s award-winning TR-1 three-cylinder marine engine that is 40 percent smaller in size, 20 percent lighter in weight and provides better fuel economy than the retired Yamaha MR-1™ engine. Feeding this engine is a 13-gallon fuel tank that is nearly double the capacity of competitive models in the Rec Lite category.

Innovative Hull Design Delivers Stability for Multiple Passengers and Towing



Under the waterline is a performance hull design that is manufactured to precise tolerances. This lightweight SMC hull delivers excellent stability for one, two or three-up riding and towing,

and precise responsiveness and predictability for thrilling one-up riding. There is not another hull in the Rec Lite category that offers as much fun, excitement, stability, and versatility.

Advanced Throttle Control Features (EX Deluxe)



On the handlebars, the EX Deluxe includes Yamaha’s RiDE system, the industry’s first dual handlebar throttle controls that deliver the utmost control moving forward or in reverse.

RiDE is the most intuitive driving experience on the water. Squeeze the right handlebar lever to go forward. Squeeze the left lever for reverse. At speed, the left handlebar lever will also slow you down. Release both right and left levers and the watercraft is in neutral. No shifting. No gears. The only thing to think about is how much fun it is to RiDE.

Assembled in the United States with the same attention to detail and craftsmanship that Yamaha WaveRunners are renowned for, the EX Series delivers affordability and durability in a new and exciting way.



EX Deluxe:

• Metallic paint colors

• RiDE

• Two-tone cut and sew seat

• Reverse

• Reboarding step

• Mirrors

• Advanced graphics package

EX Sport:

• Reverse

• Reboarding step

• Mirrors

• Advanced graphics package

EX:

• Most affordable WaveRunner in the EX Series

• Powered by award-winning TR-1 HO Yamaha Marine Engine and 144mm jet pump