2018 Shoalhaven River Festival

Fun day of competition for the New South Wales Personal Watercraft Association at the annual Shoalhaven River Festival at Nowra. With thanks to Macey Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd for sponsoring the event with prizemoney!

Shoalhaven River Festival Results – thanks to New South Wales Personal Watercraft Association

———————————————–

Junior Ski Lites

1st Blair Pomery 226pts

2nd Dean Krouskos 226pts

3rd Bryce Pomery 183pts

4th Skyy Cavanagh 177pts

5th Tamzyn Cavanagh 160pts