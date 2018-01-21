2017/18 NSWPWC AquaX Series Rd 1 and pointscore

The 2017/2018 NSWPWC AquaX series sprung back into life on the 19 November with the opening round of a 6 round series taking in the next 6 months with the final round in early May 2018. The Sydney club drawing from its talented ranks a new committee headed up by Corey Styles as President is standing out as one of the few clubs offering a full race schedule for both Endurance and Circuit racing and making a point of attracting and nurturing up and coming talent as well as rookie competitors out for the first time.

NSWPWC AquaX Series Calendar 2017/2018

Rd2 – 21 Jan 2018

Rd 3 – 18 Feb 2018

Rd 4 – 18 Mar 2018

Rd 5 – 22 Apr 2018

Rd 6 – 6 May 2018

19 Feb 2017 saw sunshine and a great turnout, many from interstate keen on a well run, competitive and proven race format. 74 entries across 6 Enduro and 8 Circuit categories with Rec Lites again most popular but very good entries in the new Rookie Limited Endurance class too.

Results – Rd 1 NSWPWC AquaX (12 Nov 2017)

Rec Lites Enduro

1st Cliff Ellmers 800pts

2nd Anthony Di Pietro 760pts

3rd Shaun Bailey 736pts

4th Bailey Cunningham 712pts

5th David Karabulut 712pts

6th Stuart Redgwell 348pts

Naturally Aspirated Endurance

1st Raymond Bennett 780pts

2nd Nik Pazanin 780pts

3rd Daniel Bell 368pts Showroom Stock Endurance

1st Zac Lo Presti 780pts

2nd Paul Mullens 768pts

3rd Phillip Borg 728pts

4th Jordan Heaton 380pts Limited Endurance

1st Mitch Wayt 780pts

2nd Joshua Micallef 748pts

3rd Chinni Rao 728pts

4th Travis Trethowan 712pts

5th Adam Wilden 700pts

6th Matt Tyler 692pts

7th Sam Kajtezovic 684pts

8th Dave Vella 400pts GP Endurance

1st Mitch Wayt 780pts

2nd Paul Leven 780pts

3rd Chinni Rao 736pts

4th Kylie Ellmers 712pts

5th Leslie Cooke 708pts

6th Paulo Lorenzutta 352pts Rookie Limited

1st Dave Helleman 760pts

2nd Aaron Moyle 748 pts

3rd Sean Berghofer 740pts

4th Bruno Gullaci 728pts

5th Manuel Vassallo 716 pts

6th Sal Kreidie 712 pts

7th Sebouh Bahadourian 688pts

8th Luke Ngyuen 688pts AM Limited Circuit

1st Mark Quitadamo 180pts

2nd Nick Burns 154 pts

3rd Matthew Skelly 144pts

4th Ryan Coyle 48pts Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Zac Lo Presti 173 pts

2nd Paul Mullens 139pts

3rd Axel La Toison 139pts

4th Luke James 114pts

5th Nik Pazanin 108pts

6th Irene Vasilas 92pts

7th Jordan Heaton 33pts Junior Lites Ski Circuit

1st Blair Pomery 173pts

2nd Austin Ohalloran 166pts

3rd Bryce Pomery 144pts

4th Jai Stewart 129pts Lites Ski Circuit

1st Tom Aiken 173pts

2nd Jett Cavanagh 166pts

3rd Brian Colreavy 139pts

4th Blair Pomery 134pts Rec Lites Circuit

1st Bailey Cunningham 180pts

2nd Shaun Bailey 149pts

3rd Cliff Ellmers 129pts

4th David Karabulut 124pts

5th Joshua Micallef 122pts

6th Irene Vasilas 121pts

7th Dean Jefferies 72pts

8th Matthew Skelly 69pts

9th Travis Trethowan 27pts Ski Modified

1st Kylie Ellmers 173pts

2nd Mitch Masterton 156pts

3rd Liam Ohalloran 149pts

4th Scott Hunt 134pts

5th Leslie Cooke 39pts PRO Limited Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 180pts

2nd Nick Burns 159pts GP Circuit

1st Paul Leven 180pts

2nd Kylie Ellmers 159pts

3rd Nick Burns 139pts

4th Matt Brunt 134pts

Keep up to date with the series by following NSWPWC via their website nswpwc.org.au and facebook and don’t forget OZPWC will have all the info right here or on our facebook and instagram feeds.