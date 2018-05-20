2018 NSWPWC AquaX Championship Overall Results and Report

Wow what a season that was, a full six rounds of AquaX jam packed with local, state and interstate racers. Rookies, national and world champions all supporting the NSWPWC club series across the 7 months from November to May. Masssive effort from the big travellers Queenslanders Mitch Wayt, Brett Douglas, Matt Brunt, Paul Mullens, Rob White, Stuart Ridgewell, Bailey Cunningham, Aaron Moyle and Victorians Kylie Ellmers, Cliff Ellmers, Justin Cooke, Les Cooke, Anthony Di Pietro, Dave Vella, Bruno Galluci, Josh Micallef and Zac Lo Presti.

Entries were pretty evenly matched across Enduro and Circuit with close to 140 racers who competed in at least one round.

AQUAX ENDURO

Naturally Aspirated was a new class for 2018 and needs some more entrants to build it up with only a handful of combatants at the moment it eventually came down to a battle between Nik Pazanin and newcomer Raymond Bennett with Matthew Sharman joining the fun at round 3 on his STX15F. Good to see the final race decide the winner with Pazanin taking the honours with a final victory and 3 wins from the series and only 20 points separating the top 2 (1960 to 1940).

Rookie Limited was very well supported and a great class for the newcomers and beginners. 19 racers tried their hand in at least one round of the series but it became a battle of 7 regulars at with Victorian Diptech Team rider and Bruno Galluci taking the series win ahead of mr consistent Seb Bahoudarian and Rob Bray, a late starter but one to watch with 3 wins from the last 3 rounds.

Pro/Am Limited saw 15 riders in total but 7 regulars in a hotly contested class with very close points but the standout rider was the highly experienced multiple Australian enduro champ Mitch Wayt who took the first 4 wins and played the points game to bag the Championship title with strategic finishes in the last 2 rounds. Fast Victorians Josh Micallef and Dave Vella campaigned hard with Vella taking the last 2 round wins but not enough points in the bag to knock Micallef from second spot.

Rec Lites Enduro was a new class for the NSWPWC club and was a belter right from the get go and racing couldn’t have been closer. The round wins were shared between Anthony di Peitro (2 wins) Yamaha EX, Cliff Ellmers (1) SPARK and Josh Micallef (3) Yamaha EX but consistency paid off for Di Pietro with the Diptech Team boss bagging either wins or second placings to take out the Championship title ahead of fellow Victorian Ellmers and local youngster Jason Moujally (SPARK) from Dans Jetpower riding strong into third overall.

Showroom Stock had 9 runners who made at least one round but a regular contingent that included Victorian Zac Lo Presti, Phillip Borg and Sal Kreidie ended up at the pointy end with Lo Presti dominating with 5 wins to win the title ahead of Borg and Kreidie.

Pro GP Enduro boasted multiple standup/runabout World Champion Kylie Ellmers and 2 National Champions in Paul Leven and Mitch Wayt to make it a real premier class battle that Wayt ended up dominating with 4 wins, cementing his position as Australia’s premier endurance competitor and the man to beat on his Sydney Watercraft Yamaha FXHO. Australia’s national GP Circuit champion Paul Leven had a shocker of a season battling a long running health issue that plagued him throughout the whole series, leading to several retirements due to fatigue. Good news is that he back on the mend and should be 100% for the upcoming Nationals in June. Dave Vella was the surprise in this class jumping on the Diptech GP1800 400 and joining the class in the last 3 rounds and bagging wins in 2. Definitely one to watch at the Nationals in this super competitive class.

AQUAX CIRCUIT

Junior Lites Ski continues to gain support with 6 up and coming youngsters giving it their all in each and every round. Blair Pomery turned on the pressure from the start with win after win to take the first 4 rounds with Austin O’Halloran and Dean Krouskos sharing a win each in the last 2 rounds but with Pomery absent from round 5 the points lead fell to the consistent O’Halloran who took the title ahead of Pomery and rapidly improving Krouskos who continues to show glimpses of very talented riding and a super competitive spirit.

Lites Ski was pretty much the continued competitive duel between good friends Jett Cavanagh and Tom Aiken that we’ve become accustomed to but 2 no shows for Aiken in rounds 3 and 5 bulldozed his chance at the title even though he bagged 4 wins. Veteran campaigner Mike McMillan took his 4 third places to a well deserved third overall.

Amateur Limited was a new class running for the first time and 12 entrants completed at least 1 round. Make no mistake this class was cutthroat and fast, the pace astounding and all competitors showed a lot of skill but in the end after all 6 rounds it was the #164 of Nick Burns (300 points) standing atop the podium in the final round to take the title by just 7 points from the fastest man on the track Mark Quitadamo (293) who even though he bagged 4 wins along the way simply couldn’t bridge the gap following the points he lost by missing round 2. Matthew Skelly (280) was not far behind in third. Good to see 2 committee members of the NSWPWC club in the top 3 here with Quitadamo and Skelly picking up trophies.

Rec Lites had 15 runners over the 6 rounds with Queenslander Bailey Cunningham the first winner before shoulder surgery ruled him out of contention. Local Dans Jetpower rider Shaun Bailey stepped it up and must be lamenting the crash in round 2 that saw him off to hospital and last place points that cost him dearly with the 3 wins and 2 runner up finishes in the remaining rounds placing him just 5 points shy of eventual victor Cliff Ellmers (Sea-Doo Centre SPARK and 2 wins). A great class to watch with very close racing amongst a handful of fast chargers. Championship went to Ellmers with Shaun Bailey in second and Matthew Skelly in third.

Showroom Stock was incredibly competitive with 3 different winners over the 6 rounds from 10 runners. No could bust open the points lead till the final round saw Lo Presti (2 wins) take the Championship by just 9 points from late charger Nik Pazanin (2 wins) and Jordan Heaton (2 wins) in third.

Pro Limited was a two way battle between Mitch Wayt and Nick Burns who shared the wins although Queenslander Brett Douglas made them suffer a little knock to the confidence with his appearance and a win in round 5. Wayt took the title by just 26 points from Burns and Douglas in third.

Modified Ski had a stacked line up of the fastest riders from all around Australia. Coming from WA, SA, VIC, NSW and QLD all had a crack in at least one round but the perennial campaigner, the fast woman of ski and multiple World Champion Kylie Ellmers was also the most consistent and with 2 wins and never off the podium in the other 4 rounds the title was hers for the taking. Ex National Champions Jake Barker and Joel Barry and the exceptionally fast West Australian youngster Byron Lewis kept her honest as did Tom Aiken but the title was hers for the taking with Scott Hunt in second and Aiken in third.

Pro GP Runabout turned into a 4 way battle between the fastest names in Australia with the class a who’s who of top Australian and world class talent in Kylie Ellmers, Paul Leven, Mitch Wayt and James Masterton. New to the premier class Bailey Cunningham took a win but switched to competing in the Queensland QPWC series. Nick Burns and Matt Brunt jumped into the mix to keep them honest but at the end of the day it was Ellmers to lose with Leven hampered throughout the series with his ongoing health issue and unable to ride to his usual high standards. So Kylie adds another Championship win with Leven second and Nick Burns getting faster at each round to take out third overall.

OVERALL Season Points following 6 rounds of AquaX Competition

ENDURO

Rookie Limited Enduro

1st Bruno Gullazi 2200pts

2nd Seb Bahadourian 2092pts

3rd Rob Bray 1948pts

4th Dave Hellemans 1876pts

5th Sean Berghofer 1488pts

6th Jules Bahadourian 1348pts

7th Manuel Vassalo 1044pts

8th Aaron Moyle 380pts

9th Adam Maroud 380pts

10th Theo Vande Pitte 368pts

11th Ray Itaoui 368pts

12th Brad Phillips 360pts

13th Dave Williams 360pts

14th Kieran Jackson 352pts

15th Sheldon Drummond 352pts

16th Mark Vella 352pts

17th Sal Kreidie 348pts

18th Matthew Mackendry 340pts

19th Luke Nyguen 340pts

Pro/Am Naturally Aspirated Enduro

1st Nik Pazanin 1960pts

2nd Raymond Bennett 1940pts

3rd Matthew Sharman 1472pts

4th Daniel Bell 368pts

Pro/Am Rec Lites Enduro

1st Anthony Di Pietro 2320pts

2nd Cliff Ellmers 2224pts

3rd Jason Moujally 1828pts

4th Josh Micallef 1580pts

5th Justin Cooke 1056pts

6th David Karabulut 720pts

7th Matthew Skelly 704pts

8th Shaun Bailey 368pts

9th Bailey Cunningham 360pts

10th Stuart Ridgwell 348pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Enduro

1st Zac Lo Presti 2360pts

2nd Phillip Borg 2244pts

3rd Sal Kreidie 1840pts

4th Danny Moujally 400pts

5th Paul Mullens 380pts

6th Kylie Ellmers 368pts

7th Kieran Jackson 368pts

8th Jordan Heaton 360pts

10th Scott Gibbens 360pts

Pro/Am Limited Enduro

1st Mitch Wayt 2336pts

2nd Josh Micallef 2248pts

3rd Dave Vella 2212pts

4th Matt Tyler 2122pts

5th Chinni Rao 1772pts

6th Paul Leven 1772pts

7th Travis Trethowan 720pts

8th Ash Deadman 708pts

9th Mark Quitadamo 700pts

10th Les Cooke 676pts

11th Brett Douglas 360pts

12th Adam Wilden 352pts

13th Sam Kajtezovic 344pts

14th Adam Mourad 344pts

Pro GP Runabout Enduro

1st Mitch Wayt 2336pts

2nd Paul Leven 2160pts

3rd Kylie Ellmers 2152pts

4th Josh Micallef 1864pts

5th Chinni Rao 1772pts

6th Matt Tyler 1768pts

7th Dave Vella 1144pts

8th Mark Quitadamo 708pts

9th Les Cooke 692pts

10th Danny Moujally 352pts

11th Paulo Lorenzutta 348pts

12th Nik Pazanin 348pts

CIRCUIT

Junior Ski Lites Circuit

1st Austin Ohalloran 325pts

2nd Blair Pomery 293pts

3rd Dean Krouskos 247pts

4th Bryce Pomery 217pts

5th Jai Stewart 207pts

6th Thomas Gentle 72pts

Pro/Am Lites Ski Circuit

1st Jett Cavanagh 332pts

2nd Tom Aiken 240pts

3rd Michael McMillan 192pts

4th Brian Colreavy 144pts

5th Michael Stevens 53pts

6th Adam Bitic 48pts

7th Blair Pomery 43pts

8th Mitch Boulden 43pts

9th Daniel Offord 43pts

10th Ben Giblett 43pts

Pro/Am Rec Lites Circuit

1st Cliff Ellmers 327pts

2nd Shaun Bailey 322pts

3rd Matthew Skelly 192pts

4th Jason Moujally 173pts

5th Justin Cooke 144pts

6th Josh Micallef 87pts

7th David Karabulut 82pts

8th Richard Holmes 72pts

9th Bailey Cunningham 60pts

10th Scott Phillips 53pts

11th Rob White 43pts

12th Irene Vasilas 36pts

13th Dean Jefferies 33pts

14th Stuart Ridgewell 30pts

15th Travis Trethowan 27pts

Pro/Am Showroom Stock Circuit

1st Zac Lo Presti 317pts

2nd Nik Pazanin 308pts

3rd Jordan Heaton 259pts

4th Luke James 168pts

5th Irene Vasilas 118pts

6th Phillip Borg 92pts

7th Sal Kreidie 82pts

8th Paul Mullens 53pts

9th Axel La Toison 48pts

10th David Williams 36pts

Amateur Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Nick Burns 300pts

2nd Mark Quitadamo 293pts

3rd Matthew Skelly 280pts

4th Sam Kajtezovic 160pts

5th Dave Vella 137pts

6th David Karabulut 91pts

7th Ashley Deadman 48pts

8th Ryan Coyle 43pts

9th Theo Vande Pitte 43pts

10th Sheldon Drummond 39pts

11th Adam Mourad 39pts

12th Jordan Heaton 36pts

Pro Limited Runabout Circuit

1st Mitch Wayt 346pts

2nd Nick Burns 320pts

3rd Brett Douglas 60pts

4th Paul Leven 48pts

Pro Modified Ski Circuit

1st Kylie Ellmers 317pts

2nd Scott Hunt 238pts

3rd Tom Aiken 113pts

4rd Mitch Masterton 96pts

5th Joel Barry 60pts

6th Byron Lewis 60pts

7th Jake Barker 53pts

8th Jett Cavanagh 53pts

9th Liam Ohalloran 48pts

10th Austin Ohalloran 43pts

11th Les Cooke 39pts

Pro GP Runabout Circuit

1st Kylie Ellmers 332pts

2nd Paul Leven 305pts

3rd Nick Burns 295pts

4th Mitch Wayt 151pts

5th Bailey Cunningham 60pts

6th James Masterton 48pts

7th Matt Brunt 43pts

Big thanks to the NSWPWC committee for all their help this season with scoring and results.