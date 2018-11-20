2018/2019 NSWPWC Watercross Championships – Round 1

New season and a brand new race site for the temporarily homeless NSWPWC who’s regular Sans Souci base at the St George Sailing Club is being redeveloped so a new location in the heart of Sydney at Chipping Norton Lakes (11 Nov 2018) was the venue and a great site it is.

Full grids in endurance and circuit, some new racers, some interstate legends including Victorians Kylie Ellmers and Cliff Ellmers and Queenslanders Bailey Cunningham and Greg Hack and lots of returning regulars supporting the NSW Watercross series which comprises 5 rounds across the summer months ending on the 24 Feb 2019 at Rafferty’s Resort on Lake Macquarie.