﻿BRP PURCHASES SELECT ASSETS OF ALTA MOTORS

February 20, 2019, Valcourt, Quebec – BRP (TSX:DOO, NASDAQ:DOOO) has announced the purchase of select assets of Faster Faster, Inc. (Alta Motors) as part of BRP’s longstanding interest in new technologies and alternate energy sources for the powersports industry.This purchase1 includes certain intellectual property, patents and some limited physical assets from the former all-electric motorcycle design and manufacturing company. It is an opportunity for BRP to complement its ongoing research and development into this burgeoning area of expertise. BRP has no interest in restarting operations of Alta Motors and assumes no liabilities.Known for pushing innovation to improve the rider experience, BRP is constantly on the lookout for the next generation of powersports solutions. BRP has already commercialized electric side-by-side vehicles for a number of years, has created electric and hybrid prototypes of Can-Am Spyder vehicles and is currently involved in electric karting with Rotax.



About BRP We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,500 driven, resourceful people.www.brp.com @BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.